Daily NBA Prediction Markets Wrapped: Kalshi Market Movers

The Charlotte Hornets’ playoff qualification contract is the loudest signal on the board. It ripped higher from 42c to 58c (38.1% jump), and it did it with real money behind it. The market also pushed the Detroit Pistons up the futures ladder, while the Minnesota Timberwolves took a hit across multiple paths to the top.

Dunk on the Prediction Markets with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Top Kalshi NBA Movers That Mattered

Charlotte playoff qualification surged from 42c to 58c (38.1% jump) on 6,865 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. That is a big move for a binary playoff ticket.

Detroit Eastern Conference title climbed from 20c to 24c (20.0% jump) with 13,192 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. Detroit also moved in “best record" markets.

Detroit best regular-season record jumped from 14c to 19c (35.71% jump). It is still a longshot, but the repricing was sharp.

Minnesota Western Conference title fell from 10c to 8c (-20.0% drop). Minnesota’s playoff qualification also slipped from 97c to 94c (-3.09% drop).

Milwaukee Bucks’ playoff qualification popped from 10c to 16c (60.0% jump), but it is still only 6c bid / 7c ask. The market is calling it a deep hole.

San Antonio Spurs’ best regular-season record spiked from 3c to 12c (300.0% jump). The price is still small, but the percentage move is massive.

Atlanta Hawks’ playoff qualification rose from 39c to 48c (23.08% jump). Atlanta’s Eastern Conference title price moved the other way, down from 2c to 1c (-50.0% drop).

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Western Conference one seed moved from 74c to 87c (17.57% jump), but the current market is 72c bid / 90c ask. That spread screams uncertainty.

Nikola Jokic MVP rose from 21c to 25c (19.05% jump). That lines up cleanly with the news cycle around Jokic’s triple-double milestone.

Victor Wembanyama Defensive Player of the Year climbed from 59c to 64c (8.47% jump) on 8,519 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren Defensive Player of the Year dropped from 39c to 33c (-15.38% drop).

Luka Doncic MVP slid from 8c to 5c (-37.5% drop). The market also pushed Cade Cunningham MVP down from 5c to 4c (-20.0% drop).

LeBron James next team – stays with Los Angeles or retires fell from 48c to 35c (-27.08% drop). At the same time, James; next team – Cleveland rose from 47c to 53c (12.77% jump).

Kalshi NBA Volume And Order Book Highlights

San Antonio Western Conference title led the futures board with 16,247 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. It is also the biggest open interest number shown at 743,098.

Boston Celtics‘ Eastern Conference title saw 31,687 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. That is the highest twenty-four hour volume in the East title set.

New York Knicks‘ Eastern Conference title was even busier at 25,500 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. It also carries 264,205 open interest.

Oklahoma City Western Conference title traded 13,957 contracts in the last twenty-four hours. The order book is lopsided, with 49,944 contracts sitting on the “no" side at 46c.

Charlotte playoff qualification was the playoff-volume standout at 6,865 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. The move was not a ghost pump.

Oklahoma City Western Conference one seed is the classic “wide market" right now at 72c bid / 90c ask. That is an eighteen-cent gap.

NBA expansion before 2030 is also extremely wide at 51c bid / 93c ask. The last traded price is 93c, but liquidity looks thin.

Seattle team plays a game before 2030 printed a wild move from 21c to 70c (233.33% jump), yet it sits at 26c bid / 77c ask. That is pure volatility risk.

Kalshi NBA Notable Markets Worth Watching

Oklahoma City playoff qualification is basically treated as a lock at 97c bid / 99c ask. Yet best record in the league is only 73c bid / 76c ask. That gap is where traders can hunt for mispricing.

Detroit’s futures stack is getting repriced in multiple places. The market has Detroit Eastern Conference title at 21c bid / 22c ask and best record at 16c bid / 19c ask.

Minnesota’s downgrade is showing up in both playoff and title paths. The Western Conference title is 7c bid / 8c ask, and the playoff ticket is 94c bid / 96c ask.

All-Star selection markets are chaotic. Joel Embiid All-Star crashed from 54c to 11c (-79.63% drop), and Lauri Markkanen All-Star fell from 94c to 10c (-89.36% drop).

Michael Porter Jr. All-Star ripped from 13c to 54c (315.38% jump), but the market is still wide at 12c bid / 53c ask. That is not a clean price.

Kalshi NBA Market Edge

Charlotte’s playoff ticket move was real, because it came with heavy twenty-four hour volume.

Detroit is the clearest “theme trade" today, with simultaneous jumps in conference title and best record pricing.

Wide spreads are everywhere in the long-dated markets. Expansion and Seattle are the two biggest examples.

The All-Star board is not efficient right now. The swings are huge, and the spreads are even worse.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 9.