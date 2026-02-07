NBA Prediction Markets: Markkanen Surges And LeBron Next Team?

The wildest move on the board wasn’t a title future. It was an All-Star ticket. Lauri Markkanen went from a fringe “yes" to a heavy favorite in a single session, and it’s the kind of jump that usually signals either a sharp repricing or a thin market getting run over.

Top Kalshi NBA Movers That Mattered

Lauri Markkanen All-Star selection odds surged from 2c to 68c (3300.0% increase). The contract is now priced like a likely “yes," after being basically dead money at the open.

Dillon Brooks All-Star selection odds crashed from 20c to 3c (-85.0%). That’s a full market reversal in the same category as the Markkanen spike.

New York to be the Eastern Conference one seed dropped from 18c to 9c (-50.0%). The market is fading the top-seed path hard, even with New York still priced at 92c to make the playoffs.

Kon Knueppel Rookie of the Year odds fell from 16c to 8c (-50.0%). That’s a major reset in a market where Cooper Flagg sits at 87c.

Los Angeles Clippers playoff qualification odds fell from 43c to 33c (-23.26%). That’s a meaningful hit in a binary market with real postseason leverage.

Houston championship odds dropped from 5c to 4c (-20.0%). Small price, big signal. Traders are selling long-shot upside.

Victor Wembanyama Defensive Player of the Year odds jumped from 50c to 60c (20.0%). That move matters because it’s happening at the top of the board.

Joe Mazzulla Coach of the Year odds ripped from 12c to 20c (66.67%). It’s one of the biggest award-market repricings of the day.

Milwaukee playoff qualification odds slid from 11c to 8c (-27.27%). The market is treating Milwaukee as a long shot to even get in.

Kalshi NBA Volume And Order Book Highlights

San Antonio’s championship odds remain a volume monster with 25,479 contracts traded in the last 24 hours. The current price is 8c, with a tight 7c bid / 8c ask.

Detroit’s championship odds saw 54,309 contracts traded in the last 24 hours, priced at 8c with an 8c bid / 9c ask.

New York’s championship odds traded 50,827 contracts in the last 24 hours, now 6c with a 6c bid / 7c ask.

Denver’s championship odds traded 25,902 contracts in the last 24 hours, now 15c with a 14c bid / 15c ask.

Houston’s championship odds traded 40,557 contracts in the last 24 hours, now 3c with a 3c bid / 4c ask.

Victor Wembanyama Defensive Player of the Year is still the awards liquidity hub with 17,793 contracts traded in the last 24 hours and a tight 59c bid / 60c ask.

LeBron James next team pricing is getting attention. Cleveland sits at 48c bid / 50c ask, while staying with Los Angeles or retiring is 26c bid / 38c ask, a notably wider spread.

Kalshi NBA Notable Markets Worth Watching

Oklahoma City’s title stack is coherent but tight. Best regular-season record is 77c bid / 81c ask, Western Conference title is 50c bid / 52c ask, and championship is 39c bid / 40c ask.

Boston’s championship odds are getting sold. They dropped from 7c to 5c (-28.57%), even with Boston priced at 99c to make the playoffs.

The Eastern Conference second tier is crowded. Cleveland, Detroit, New York, and Boston are all clustered between 20c and 23c to win the East.

Phoenix’s playoff qualification odds are leaking. They fell from 88c to 80c (-9.09%), and the current market is still wide at 81c bid / 90c ask.

Kalshi NBA Market Edge

All-Star markets are where the real volatility hit today. Markkanen up, Brooks down, and both moves were extreme.

Championship long shots are trading like penny stocks. Huge volume, tiny prices, and tight spreads invite fast sentiment swings.

Watch wide spreads as a warning sign. Phoenix playoff odds and the LeBron next-team menu both show real disagreement.

The market is rewarding Oklahoma City’s consistency. They’re priced high across the best records, conferences, and titles.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 7.