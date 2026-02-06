Market Alert: Clippers Odds Crater And LeBron Moves On Kalshi

The trade deadline chaos showed up in one place loudest: the Los Angeles Clippers playoff qualification. That contract got repriced like a team that just lost its margin for error.

Top Kalshi NBA Movers That Mattered

Los Angeles Clippers playoff qualification cratered from 48c to 27c (-43.75%) . It also traded 14,696 contracts in the last twenty-four hours , one of the biggest volume spikes on the board.



Chicago’s playoff qualification collapsed from 13c to 5c (-61.54%) . The market is treating Chicago as a long shot to even get in.



Utah playoff qualification fell from 6c to 3c (-50.0%) . That is a clean halving of implied probability.



Charlotte playoff qualification jumped from 39c to 58c (+48.72%) . It came with 9,959 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours , so this was not a quiet move.



Milwaukee playoff qualification ripped from 4c to 13c (+225.0%) . The contract is still trading at 3c , which indicates volatility.



Charlotte’s Eastern Conference title surged from 2c to 6c (+200.0%) . It also saw 7,960 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours .



Nikola Jokic MVP surged from 10c to 21c (+110.0%) . It led the awards board in activity with 17,036 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours .



Cade Cunningham, MVP, moved from 3c to 5c (+66.67%) on massive flow. It traded 37,399 contracts in the last twenty-four hours .



Victor Wembanyama, Defensive Player of the Year, climbed from 50c to 57c (+14.0%) with 4,658 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours .



Rudy Gobert, Defensive Player of the Year, dropped from 10c to 6c (-40.0%) .



Rudy Gobert’s rebounds per game lead was cut from 8c to 1c (-87.5%) . That is one of the sharpest single-day declines anywhere.



Kalshi NBA Volume And Order Book Highlights

San Antonio’s Western Conference title is the volume king. It traded 5,993 contracts in the last twenty-four hours and has 716,948 open interest .



Oklahoma City Western Conference title remains a liquidity magnet with 252,256 open interest and 383,349 total volume . The market is still basically a coin flip at 50c bid / 52c ask .



New York Eastern Conference title is a true two-way market at scale. It has a total volume of 498,062 , 7,057 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours , and is trading around 21c bid / 22c ask .



Los Angeles Clippers playoff qualification is still relatively tight despite the panic. It is 28c bid /30c ask , even after the significant drop.



Stephen Curry’s three-pointer made per game lead is pure uncertainty. It shows a massive 51c bid / 96c ask spread.



Kalshi NBA Notable Markets Worth Watching

Oklahoma City’s best regular-season record is sliding while other Oklahoma City markets hold up. It dropped from 84c to 72c (-14.29%) , yet Oklahoma City is still 50c bid / 52c ask to win the West.



Minnesota playoff qualification is messy. It shows 96c bid / 99c ask , but the last trade is 99c after a -8.33% move.



LeBron James next team has real two-way pricing at the top. “Stays with Los Angeles L or Retires" is 47c bid / 49c ask , while “Cleveland" is 41c bid / 47c ask .



Alperen Sengun to be an All-Star is the wildest All-Star mover. It ran from 14c to 90c (+542.86%) , but still sits at 63c bid / 85c ask .



Kalshi NBA Market Edge

The biggest story is qualification risk. The Clippers and Bulls contracts both got crushed , and both moves came with real volume.



The awards board is turning into a two-man trade war. Jokic MVP at 20c bid / 21c ask is now the clear second price behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at 66c bid / 67c ask .



Watch for whiplash in thin, low-price playoff markets. Milwaukee’s playoff contract moved +225.0% while still printing tiny last trades.



Wide spreads are telling you where not to force action. Curry’s three-point leader market is the cleanest example.



