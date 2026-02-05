Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Tuesday, February 5

Trade deadline day always creates weird prop pockets. Rotations shift, books shade lines, and the cleanest edges usually show up in role stability and matchup history.

After scanning every game on the board, four props stand out for repeatable hit rates, opponent-specific trends, and numbers that still look a touch behind the player’s true range.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Thursday, February 5

The Pick: Jalen Duren Over 18.5 Points

Where to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards Tonight

Arena: Little Caesars Arena



Location: Detroit, MI



TV: NBA League Pass



Date: February 5, 2026



Time: 07:00 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -119 54.3% DraftKings (Best Price) -107 51.7%

Odds as of February 05, 2026, at 11:22 AM ET

Jalen Duren enters tonight riding a four-game over streak on this points line. He’s also cleared 18.5 points in 80% of his last five games. The home split helps. Duren is at 19.0 points per game at home. The matchup is the real green light. Washington is allowing 122.7 points per game, which ranks 29th. At a cheaper tag than consensus, -107 is the number to shop.

The Pick: Michael Porter Jr. Over 2.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets Tonight

Arena: Kia Center



Location: Orlando, FL



TV: NBA League Pass



Date: February 5, 2026



Time: 07:00 PM ET



Michael Porter Jr. doesn’t need a ceiling game to get there. He’s cleared 2.5 assists in 100% of his last five games and 70% of his last ten. The streak is real too, with a five-game run of hitting this number. The floor is what makes it playable. Porter’s 2.0 floor pairs with a 4.0 ceiling, which keeps the miss risk contained. Orlando also ranks 26th in assists allowed for this prop profile.

The Pick: Brandon Ingram Over 20.5 Points

Where to Watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Tonight

Arena: Scotiabank Arena



Location: Toronto, ON



TV: NBA League Pass



Date: February 5, 2026



Time: 07:30 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -130 56.5% DraftKings (Best Price) -121 54.8%

Odds as of February 05, 2026, at 11:22 AM ET

Brandon Ingram has been steady at this number, clearing 20.5 points in 60% of his last five and 56% on the season. The head-to-head is the separator. He’s hit this line in 100% of his last three against Chicago. The range supports an over too, with a 19.0 floor and 27.0 ceiling. Chicago is also on a back-to-back with zero days of rest, and the Bulls just got gutted at the NBA trade deadline – they sent Coby White and Mike Conley to Charlotte, Nikola Vucevic to Boston, and have multiple players in trade limbo. Toronto has two days rest and should find easy looks against a disorganized defense.

The Pick: LaMelo Ball Over 7.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets Tonight

Arena: Toyota Center



Location: Houston, TX



TV: NBA League Pass



Date: February 5, 2026



Time: 08:00 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -101 50.2% DraftKings (Best Price) +103 49.3%

Odds as of February 05, 2026, at 11:22 AM ET

LaMelo Ball is priced right on his season average, and that’s the point. He’s sitting at 7.5 assists per game with a 5.0 floor and 9.0 ceiling. The recent hit rates are playable, too. Ball has cleared 7.5 assists in 60% of his last five games. The matchup history is even better. He’s hit this in 75% of his last four against Houston. Charlotte just added Coby White and Mike Conley from Chicago plus Tyus Jones from Orlando at the deadline, but those guys may not be ready to play tonight. That keeps Ball as the primary facilitator. Charlotte is on a back-to-back with zero days of rest, so the assist path matters more than scoring volume.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 5.