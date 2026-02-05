SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 4 hours ago

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Tuesday, February 5

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Trade deadline day always creates weird prop pockets. Rotations shift, books shade lines, and the cleanest edges usually show up in role stability and matchup history.

After scanning every game on the board, four props stand out for repeatable hit rates, opponent-specific trends, and numbers that still look a touch behind the player’s true range.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Thursday, February 5

The Pick: Jalen Duren Over 18.5 Points

Where to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards Tonight

    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 5, 2026
    • Time: 07:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -119 54.3%
DraftKings (Best Price) -107 51.7%

Odds as of February 05, 2026, at 11:22 AM ET

Jalen Duren enters tonight riding a four-game over streak on this points line. He’s also cleared 18.5 points in 80% of his last five games. The home split helps. Duren is at 19.0 points per game at home. The matchup is the real green light. Washington is allowing 122.7 points per game, which ranks 29th. At a cheaper tag than consensus, -107 is the number to shop.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

The Pick: Michael Porter Jr. Over 2.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets Tonight

    • Arena: Kia Center
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 5, 2026
    • Time: 07:00 PM ET

Michael Porter Jr. doesn’t need a ceiling game to get there. He’s cleared 2.5 assists in 100% of his last five games and 70% of his last ten. The streak is real too, with a five-game run of hitting this number. The floor is what makes it playable. Porter’s 2.0 floor pairs with a 4.0 ceiling, which keeps the miss risk contained. Orlando also ranks 26th in assists allowed for this prop profile.

The Pick: Brandon Ingram Over 20.5 Points

Where to Watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Tonight

    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    • Location: Toronto, ON
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 5, 2026
    • Time: 07:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -130 56.5%
DraftKings (Best Price) -121 54.8%

Odds as of February 05, 2026, at 11:22 AM ET

Brandon Ingram has been steady at this number, clearing 20.5 points in 60% of his last five and 56% on the season. The head-to-head is the separator. He’s hit this line in 100% of his last three against Chicago. The range supports an over too, with a 19.0 floor and 27.0 ceiling. Chicago is also on a back-to-back with zero days of rest, and the Bulls just got gutted at the NBA trade deadline – they sent Coby White and Mike Conley to Charlotte, Nikola Vucevic to Boston, and have multiple players in trade limbo. Toronto has two days rest and should find easy looks against a disorganized defense.

The Pick: LaMelo Ball Over 7.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets Tonight

    • Arena: Toyota Center
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 5, 2026
    • Time: 08:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -101 50.2%
DraftKings (Best Price) +103 49.3%

Odds as of February 05, 2026, at 11:22 AM ET

LaMelo Ball is priced right on his season average, and that’s the point. He’s sitting at 7.5 assists per game with a 5.0 floor and 9.0 ceiling. The recent hit rates are playable, too. Ball has cleared 7.5 assists in 60% of his last five games. The matchup history is even better. He’s hit this in 75% of his last four against Houston. Charlotte just added Coby White and Mike Conley from Chicago plus Tyus Jones from Orlando at the deadline, but those guys may not be ready to play tonight. That keeps Ball as the primary facilitator. Charlotte is on a back-to-back with zero days of rest, so the assist path matters more than scoring volume.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

The best prop cards aren’t about picking the biggest names. They’re about buying stable roles, leaning on opponent history, and line shopping when the market gives you a better number. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 5.

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

View Market Movements →
🏀

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

View Market Movements →

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

View Market Movements →

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA 2026 Trade Central
NBA Power Rankings
NBA Trade Deadline Targets Ranked
bookmakerLogo
Feb 8 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SEA

SEA

-5.5

-213

O 45.5

NE

NE

+5.5

+203

U 45.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes & Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Predicting the Offensive Rookie of the Year Winner
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Myles Garrett Set to Win Defensive Player of the Year Award
Sport Logo
NFL · 3 days ago
JSN's Impact on Seattle's Success: NFL Offensive POTY Analysis
Sport Logo
NFL · 3 days ago
Debating NFL Coach Of The Year: Vrabel vs. McDonald
Sport Logo
NFL · 3 days ago
NFL MVP Debate: Matthew Stafford vs. Drake Maye Analysis