2026 NBA Trade Deadline: 22 Blockbuster Targets Ranked Right Now

Which Trade Would "Shake Up the League" Most?

Undoubtedly, a blockbuster deal sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to a team like the Knicks would dramatically reshape the NBA landscape. While he's now 31, the Greek Freak remains a force of nature, averaging 28.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, and 5.6 APG this season. However, his health has become the ultimate 'X-factor.' With a calf strain expected to sideline Antetokounmpo for multiple weeks, any suitor would be gambling on his recovery for a deep playoff run. If healthy, he isn't just a boost; he’s a championship-defining acquisition that shifts the balance of power overnight.

