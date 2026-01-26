NBA Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Monday, January 26

Seven games on the board for January 26, and it’s a slate with real scheduling texture. We’ve got two road teams on the front end of a back-to-back (Philadelphia and Portland), one away side on the back end (Memphis), and two teams in high-frequency spots with three games in four days (Boston and Cleveland). That’s the kind of slate where the market can get lazy and just price “team strength," while we cash tickets on context.

And yes, we’ve been cooking. 28-20 on the month and on the season (58.3%). I’m not here to get cute. I’m here to keep pressing edges.

Charlotte Hornets -2.5 (3 units)

Where to Watch the Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Today?

Arena: Spectrum Center



Location: Charlotte, NC



Where to Watch: NBA League Pass



Date: January 26, 2026



Time: 3:00 PM ET



NBA Betting Odds Today: Hornets vs. 76ers Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Philadelphia 76ers +2.5 (-110) +115 46.51% OTB Charlotte Hornets -2.5 (-110) -138 57.98% OTB

Odds as of January 26, 2026, at 8:39 AM ET

Charlotte is the side I trust because the injury report is doing the handicapping for us. Joel Embiid (out) and Paul George (out) are not a “next man up" situation. That’s a different team. And the spot isn’t friendly either. Philadelphia is on the front end of a back-to-back, traveling 447.9 miles into Charlotte on one day of rest. Meanwhile, the Hornets are at home with no travel and one day of rest. I’m not pretending Charlotte is some ATS machine here. They’re 5-5 against the spread in their last ten. Philly is also 5-5 against the spread in their last ten. So I’m not buying a trend. I’m buying a roster reality. And I’m buying the market telling me Charlotte is only -2.5 even with Philly missing two headliners. That’s a number I’m willing to lay.

Cleveland Cavaliers -5.5 (2 units)

Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Tonight?

Arena: Rocket Arena



Location: Cleveland, Ohio



Where to Watch: NBA League Pass



Date: January 26, 2026



Time: 7:00 PM ET



NBA Betting Odds Today: Cavaliers vs. Magic Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Orlando Magic +5.5 (-110) +190 34.48% 33% Cleveland Cavaliers -5.5 (-111) -230 69.70% 67%

Odds as of January 26, 2026, at 8:39 AM ET

This is a “do the simple thing" game. Orlando has been a leak lately. The Magic are 3-7 against the spread in their last ten, and they’re also 4-6 straight up in that same sample. Cleveland’s against-the-spread record is only 5-5 in their last ten, but the form is better in the win column at 7-3. And the schedule note that matters: Cleveland is in a high-frequency spot (three games in four days), and the data says they’ve handled it. Since the 2025 season, Cleveland is 22-13 in those high-frequency games with a +3.09 average margin. Orlando doesn’t bring the same stability right now, and they’re also dealing with Franz Wagner (out). Cleveland has their own issues with Darius Garland (out) and Max Strus (out), so I’m not calling this a perfect injury edge. I’m calling it a profile edge. Orlando has been burning money. Cleveland has been winning games in this exact grind-it-out schedule pocket. I’ll lay the -5.5.

The Betting Edge

3 units: Charlotte Hornets -2.5



2 units: Cleveland Cavaliers -5.5



Two bets. Two clean stories. Charlotte gets Philly in a brutal injury spot with Embiid and George out, and Cleveland gets an Orlando team that’s 3-7 against the spread lately. At the same time, the Cavaliers have proven they can survive the schedule squeeze. Ride with me or fade me. Either way, don’t sit on your hands tonight.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 26.