NBA Injury Report January 24: Embiid & Towns Status Impact

Joel Embiid is the slate’s biggest injury hinge. He is listed day-to-day for a marquee afternoon matchup, and Philadelphia’s offense is built around his high-usage creation.

Across the seven-game slate, several teams are dealing with meaningful absences or true game-time calls. Karl-Anthony Towns, Davion Mitchell, and Derrick White are the names most likely to swing both sides and totals.

Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report & Trends

This game has multiple moving parts, led by Joel Embiid’s status.

Joel Embiid is day-to-day , and Philadelphia has been steadier with him: 14-10 with him (58.3%, plus-2.5 net rating) versus 10-8 without (55.6%, plus-2.1) .

, and Philadelphia has been steadier with him: versus . Embiid also brings elite volume when active , averaging 24.5 points per game with a 33.4% usage rate .

. Paul George is probable , and his availability matters for lineup stability next to Tyrese Maxey .

, and his availability matters for lineup stability next to . New York’s key question is Karl-Anthony Towns (back) questionable . He is a 20.8 points-per-game, 11.5 rebounds-per-game piece in the middle.

. He is a piece in the middle. The Knicks’ season results have been strong with Towns, but the profile shifts without him: 24-17 with him (58.5%, plus-4.6 net rating) versus 2-1 without (66.7%, minus-1.7) .

versus . If Towns sits, New York likely leans even harder on Jalen Brunson’s shot creation and playmaking, with Josh Hart and OG Anunoby asked to do more on the glass.

Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report & Trends

Golden State is missing a major two-way engine, and it shows up in the season splits.

Jimmy Butler III is out for the season , and the Warriors have fallen off sharply without him: 23-15 with him (60.5%, plus-4.8 net rating) versus 2-6 without (25.0%, minus-7.2) .

, and the Warriors have fallen off sharply without him: versus . Butler’s production is not easy to replace. He is a 20.0 points-per-game scorer with 4.9 assists per game .

with . Jonathan Kuminga is out , which further thins Golden State’s forward rotation.

, which further thins Golden State’s forward rotation. Minnesota’s notable absence is Terrence Shannon Jr. out . The Timberwolves have still held up: 13-7 with him (65.0%, plus-3.0 net rating) versus 14-11 without (56.0%, plus-6.4) .

. The Timberwolves have still held up: versus . With Butler and Kuminga sidelined, the Warriors’ offense becomes more dependent on Stephen Curry’s scoring and creation, and bettors should be ready for volatility if Golden State’s secondary scoring dries up.

Washington Wizards @ Charlotte Hornets Injury Report & Trends

Washington is short-handed across multiple rotation spots, and the overall form has been poor.

The Wizards enter on a 0-5 last five and 1-9 last ten , and they are missing several contributors.

and , and they are missing several contributors. Khris Middleton is out , removing a veteran wing who has played thirty games.

, removing a veteran wing who has played thirty games. Bilal Coulibaly is out , and he has been a meaningful two-way piece at 10.1 points per game with 1.4 steals per game .

, and he has been a meaningful two-way piece at with . Charlotte’s biggest name is trending the right way. Brandon Miller (ankle) is probable , and he is a 20.0 points-per-game scorer with a 29.8% usage rate .

, and he is a . The Hornets’ season splits with Miller are dramatic: 14-14 with him (50.0%, plus-4.3 net rating) versus 3-14 without (17.6%, minus-5.9) .

versus . If Miller plays, Charlotte’s half-court scoring and late-clock shot quality should stabilize, which matters against a Washington defense allowing 123.2 points per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Orlando Magic Injury Report & Trends

Cleveland’s backcourt is the story, and it puts more on Donovan Mitchell’s plate.

plate. Darius Garland is out , and the Cavaliers have actually been better in the results column without him: 13-13 with him (50.0%, plus-2.8 net rating) versus 13-7 without (65.0%, plus-0.9) .

, and the Cavaliers have actually been better in the results column without him: versus . Garland still matters as a creator, with 6.9 assists per game in his twenty-six games.

in his twenty-six games. Orlando is missing a primary scorer. Franz Wagner is out , and the Magic have dipped without him: 14-11 with him (56.0%, plus-2.0 net rating) versus 8-9 without (47.1%, minus-4.7) .

, and the Magic have dipped without him: versus . Jalen Suggs (MCL) is probable , which is essential for Orlando’s point-of-attack defense and ball pressure.

, which is essential for Orlando’s point-of-attack defense and ball pressure. With Wagner out, Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane become even more central to Orlando’s scoring load.

Boston Celtics @ Chicago Bulls Injury Report & Trends

Boston’s key monitor is in the backcourt.

Derrick White is day-to-day , and Boston’s season profile has been elite with him: 26-16 with him (61.9%, plus-7.0 net rating) .

, and Boston’s season profile has been elite with him: . Chicago has multiple names on the report, but the most significant availability boosts are trending positive.

Josh Giddey (hamstring) is probable, and Patrick Williams (ankle) is probable , which helps Chicago keep its normal rotation intact.

and , which helps Chicago keep its normal rotation intact. The Bulls remain without Tre Jones , a steady guard who has played thirty-eight games.

, a steady guard who has played thirty-eight games. If White sits, Boston likely leans more on Payton Pritchard’s on-ball reps next to Jaylen Brown, and the Celtics’ perimeter defense can soften at the point of attack.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks Injury Report & Trends

Dallas is missing a high-usage frontcourt star, and it changes the matchup math.

Anthony Davis is still out for an extended time , removing a 20.4 points-per-game, 11.1 rebounds-per-game anchor with 28.0% usage .

, removing a anchor with . Dallas has been slightly better in net rating with Davis, but the record has been worse: 10-10 with him (50.0%, minus-2.9 net rating) versus 9-16 without (36.0%, minus-1.6) .

versus . Daniel Gafford (ankle) is probable , which matters because Dallas needs size and rim finishing with Davis out.

, which matters because Dallas needs size and rim finishing with Davis out. The Lakers are without a major secondary creator. Austin Reaves is out , and he has been a 26.6 points-per-game scorer with a 28.8% usage rate .

, and he has been a . Los Angeles has still won with Reaves active: 14-8 with him (63.6%, minus-0.8 net rating) versus 11-9 without (55.0%, minus-0.8) .

versus . With Reaves sidelined, the Lakers’ offense is likely to consolidate even more around Luka Doncic and LeBron James, with Marcus Smart asked to fill more of the connective playmaking role.

Miami Heat @ Utah Jazz Injury Report & Trends

This game has multiple high-leverage absences, especially in the backcourt for Miami and the frontcourt for Utah.

Lauri Markkanen is out , and Utah’s season has cratered without him: 14-19 with him (42.4%, minus-5.6 net rating) versus 1-11 without (8.3%, minus-15.6) .

, and Utah’s season has cratered without him: versus . Markkanen’s scoring is massive to replace as a 27.9 points-per-game option with 27.6% usage .

option with . Utah also has Jusuf Nurkic (illness), who is doubtful , which can further stress the center rotation.

, which can further stress the center rotation. Miami is missing a key scorer. Tyler Herro is out , and the Heat have been better without him in the results: 4-7 with him (36.4%, minus-5.5 net rating) versus 19-15 without (55.9%, plus-3.0) .

, and the Heat have been better without him in the results: versus . The most significant swing piece for Miami is Davion Mitchell (shoulder), questionable . The Heat have been far better with him: 22-18 with him (55.0%, plus-2.2 net rating) versus 1-4 without (20.0%, minus-9.8) .

. The Heat have been far better with him: versus . If Mitchell sits, Miami’s ball-handling burden shifts toward Norman Powell and secondary creators, and the Jazz can pressure the perimeter less.

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis January 24

Golden State is 23-15 with Jimmy Butler III (plus-4.8 net rating) versus 2-6 without him (minus-7.2), and he is now out for the season.

Charlotte is 14-14 with Brandon Miller (plus-4.3 net rating) versus 3-14 without him (minus-5.9).

Utah is 14-19 with Lauri Markkanen (minus-5.6 net rating) versus 1-11 without him (minus-15.6).

Miami is 22-18 with Davion Mitchell (plus-2.2 net rating) versus 1-4 without him (minus-9.8).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Monitor Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns for a potential late swing in Knicks-76ers pricing and live totals.

Brandon Miller probable is a stabilizer for Charlotte’s offense, and it matters against Washington’s struggling defense.

Davion Mitchell’s questionable status is a significant lever for Miami’s guard rotation, especially with Tyler Herro already out.

Anthony Davis is still out for an extended period, and Austin Reaves is out, so usage should concentrate on the remaining primary creators in Lakers-Mavericks.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Derrick White, Boston Celtics

Davion Mitchell, Miami Heat

Jusuf Nurkic, Utah Jazz

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

The Betting Edge

The slate’s cleanest injury signals come from teams with extreme with-or-without splits. Golden State, without Jimmy Butler III (out for the season), and Utah, without Lauri Markkanen, are the two most significant profile changes. Stay ahead of late news on Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns, Derrick White, and Davion Mitchell.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 24.