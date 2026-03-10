Best NBA Bets Tuesday, March 10: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Welcome to Tuesday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. The NBA schedule moves fast, and staying ahead of the daily grind is the key to finding an edge on the board. Whether we are looking at a massive slate of hoops or a tight handful of matchups, SportsGrid is here to break down the numbers, sift through the injury reports, and highlight the most profitable spots to target.

1. Boston Celtics @ San Antonio Spurs UNDER 222.5 (-114)

The marquee matchup of the evening features a potential finals preview as the Spurs host the Celtics. San Antonio is favored by 3.0 points, but the total is the smarter angle here. Both the Celtics and Spurs sport top-ten defenses, ranking first and seventh, respectively.

When these teams first met on January 10, they combined for just 195 points. With so much star power on the floor, expect playoff-level intensity and a slower, half-court pace. This one should turn into another grind and stay under 222.5.

2. Player Prop: MIA C Bam Adebayo UNDER 36.5 PTS + REB + AST (-102) vs. Washington Wizards

Riding a five-game winning streak, the Heat are massive 15.5-point home favorites against the lowly Wizards. Washington has dropped eight consecutive games, losing by an average of 16 points. Needless to say, this one has blowout written all over it.

To that end, Miami’s Bam Adebayo will likely spend most of the fourth quarter on the bench resting, making the under on his PRA a nice value.

3. Chicago Bulls Moneyline (+200) @ Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are reeling without Stephen Curry, having just dropped a game to a tanking Jazz squad to fall back to .500 on the season. Now, they face a quick turnaround, flying home to host the rebuilding Bulls.

This has the makings of a messy, unpredictable matchup between two depleted rosters. However, catching Golden State on tired legs during the second half of a back-to-back changes the math. Taking a shot on Chicago as a heavy road dog makes a ton of sense here.