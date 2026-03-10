Zion Williamson: The Explosive Journey of a Wooden Award Legend

Spartanburg Stardom & High School Legacy
5-Star Recruit | 36.4 PPG Average | 3-Straight State Titles
-
Consensus Elite: At Spartanburg Day School, a small K-12 private institution, Williamson became a consensus five-star recruit and was ranked among the top five players in the national class of 2018.
-
Staggering Statistics: During his final prep season, the 6-6, 265-pound forward averaged a dominant 36.4 points and 11.4 rebounds, earning the title of South Carolina Mr. Basketball.
-
National Recognition: He departed the high school ranks as a McDonald's All-American and a USA Today All-USA First Team honoree, famously known for viral, thunderous slam dunks that captivated the nation.