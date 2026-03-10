Zion Williamson: The Explosive Journey of a Wooden Award Legend

Biblical Namesake: Born July 6, 2000, in Salisbury, North Carolina, Zion Lateef Williamson was named by his mother after Mount Zion near Jerusalem, following her grandmother’s advice to choose "something extra special."

Multi-Sport Athlete: After moving to Florence, South Carolina at age two, Williamson grew up playing soccer and football, though he set his sights on basketball stardom by the age of five.