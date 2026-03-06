TST Best NBA & NHL Bets For March 6, 2026

Friday night brings another busy betting slate across the NBA and NHL, as both leagues continue their push toward the postseason. With March in full swing, playoff races are tightening, rotations are shortening and urgency is beginning to show in the numbers. For bettors, nights like this are about spotting value in teams fighting for position — or catching lines that haven’t fully adjusted to the late-season intensity.

First Pick: Anaheim Ducks Moneyline

Rundown: Cutter Gauthier and the Anaheim Ducks (34-24-3) host Nick Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens (33-18-9) in a Friday night matchup from Honda Center.

Anaheim enters the matchup with wins in four of the last five since the Olympic Break and sit just one point back of the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division. This contest marks the sixth game of a seven-game home stand for the Ducks before hitting the road for the first time since the end of January. Anaheim has been strong on home ice, owning a 21-9-1 record in 31 games at “The Pond" this season. The matchup will be the first since Anaheim’s acquisition of Capitals defenseman John Carlson, who is expected to suit up in orange for the first time on Sunday against St. Louis.

As for Montreal, they enter the matchup looking to bounce back after a 7-5 loss in San Jose to the Sharks. The Canadiens have shined on the offensive end all season, ranking third in the NHL in goals per game (3.52) and fifth in assists (361) this season. Suzuki has been a driving force for Montreal, leading the team in points.

With Anaheim’s home-ice advantage and Montreal’s inconsistency playing a role, expect the Ducks to stay hot and come away with a victory.

Second Pick: San Antonio Spurs -6.5

Rundown: The Los Angeles Clippers (30-31) look to get back to .500 for the first time since Nov. 3 as they visit the San Antonio Spurs (45-17) in a Western Conference matchup at Frost Bank Center.

Los Angeles enters the weekend on a three-game win streak featuring impressive victories over New Orleans, Golden State and Indiana. After the trade of James Harden, the Clippers have leaned heavily on Kawhi Leonard – who leads the team in points, rebounds and assists. LA has struggled away from the Intuit Dome this season, owning a 14-18 record on the road this season.

As for San Antonio, a breakout season has seen the team skyrocket from 34 wins a season ago to 45 wins with 20 games remaining. The Spurs have maintained one of the best records at home, winning 22 of 28 games behind the San Antonio faithful. Victor Wembanyama continues to impress, leading the Spurs in points and rebounds per game.

With San Antonio streaking at home and Los Angeles struggling on the road, expect San Antonio to win their third straight.