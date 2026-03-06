Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Friday, March 6

Seven games on the slate tonight, and we’ve got four props across two matchups: Heat-Hornets in Charlotte and Trail Blazers-Rockets in Houston. Two overs, two unders. Same-game angles in each spot.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Friday, March 6

The Pick: LaMelo Ball Over 7.5 Assists

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Prop Line Over 7.5 Assists (+110) 47.6%

Odds as of March 6, 2026

LaMelo Ball is the stronger case in this game. He has cleared 7.5 assists in three of his last five (60% hit rate), and the key variable is minutes. When he plays 29+ minutes, he has hit in three of his last four. At plus money (+110), you’re getting a player whose season average (7.3 APG) sits right at the line, with a career 60.8% hit rate over 7.5 assists all-time. The Hornets are on a six-game win streak, and Ball is the engine. Miami ranks 20th in points allowed. They’ll force rotations, and Ball will find open shooters. Take the over at plus odds.

The Pick: Kon Knueppel Under 19.5 Points

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Prop Line Under 19.5 Points (-110) 52.4%

Odds as of March 6, 2026

Kon Knueppel is the fade. The over has appeal on paper. He’s averaging 21.1 PPG over his last 10 and has a 60% hit rate in that stretch. But the split that matters is home vs. away. He averages 17.5 PPG at home vs. 20.3 PPG on the road. Tonight is a home game. The volatility is real: in his last five, he has gone 20, 13, 10, 28, 21, a 10-to-28 point range. His season hit rate on the over is 46.8% (29-33). Paying -110 for the over when he’s struggled at home and the season rate is below 50% doesn’t add up. The under is the value side.

The Pick: Jerami Grant Over 19.5 Points

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Prop Line Over 19.5 Points (-110) 52.4%

Odds as of March 6, 2026

Jerami Grant is on fire. He has cleared 19.5 points in four of his last five, averaging 24.4 PPG in that stretch. Over his last 10, he’s at 24.7 PPG, nearly five points above the line. The volume is up: 16.1 FGA in L10 vs. 13.1 on the season. He’s coming off a 30-point explosion vs. Memphis—no sign of fatigue in game five of the road trip. The injury context tilts his way: Deni Avdija (doubtful) and Shaedon Sharpe (out) mean more usage. Grant averages +1.3 to +1.7 PPG without them. Houston’s Dorian Finney-Smith (out) weakens their SF defense. They allow 14.2 PPG to the position without him vs. 12.2 with him. Yes, Grant has struggled vs. Houston historically (40% hit rate, 13.1 PPG avg), but his current form and the usage boost outweigh that. At 58.6% TS% and 75% away hit rate in L5, the over is the play.

The Pick: Donovan Clingan Under 2.5 Assists

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Prop Line Under 2.5 Assists (-110) 52.4%

Odds as of March 6, 2026

Donovan Clingan is the fade on assists. His season hit rate on the over is 36.2% (21-37), well below 50%. The context tonight is rough: he’s on game five of a five-game road trip, where he averages 0.71 APG in that spot. Specifically against Houston, he’s at 0.3 APG with a -2.2 differential vs. the line (40% hit rate). The Rockets allow only 1.83 APG to centers. And the playmaker drain hurts him: Avdija (doubtful) and Sharpe (out) typically cost him -1.0 to -1.5 APG. Fewer creators means fewer kick-out assists. Yes, he’s trending up (60% L5/L10) and hits at 64% when he plays 30+ minutes, but the away-stand fatigue, teammate absences, and Houston matchup all point under 2.5.

Four props, two games. In Charlotte, LaMelo over-assists at plus money (60% L5 form, hits when he gets 29+ minutes). Kon under points (home struggles, 46.8% season over rate). In Houston: Grant over points (80% L5, 24.7 PPG L10, usage boost with Avdija and Sharpe out, Finney-Smith out for Houston). Clingan under assists (36% season over rate, away-stand fatigue, poor HOU history, playmakers out).

