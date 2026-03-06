Lakers’ fourth-quarter comeback cut short by Nikola Jokić triple-double

Jokić triple-double too much for LA

DENVER — The Lakers' three-game win streak came to an end in Denver on Friday as Nikola Jokić put on an MVP triple-double performance, losing to the Nuggets 120-113 at the Ball Arena.

After being down the entire game trying to climb back from an 11-0 deficit start, the Lakers put themselves within one point with two minutes left, the closest they had been throughout the contest.

And it was the closest they got as the lack of execution in the final possessions sealed the Lakers' fate.

Despite Luka Dončić going scoreless in the entire fourth quarter, the Lakers' fourth-quarter climb was aided by an adjusted lineup from Coach JJ Redick.

The Lakers went to a small-ball rotation with LeBron James and Rui Hachimura at their front court to combat Jokić.

But Jokic was too much for L.A., scoring, dishing and finding the open man when the Lakers tried to double him.

The Lakers had two open 3-point looks to tie the game, down 114-111, both coming from Marcus Smart. He would miss both as Jokić put the final dagger after spinning away from Jaxson Hayes and banking it in over Dončić.

James finished with 16 points, five rebounds and eight assists as he became the NBA’s all-time leading field goal leader, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on a fadeaway jumper.

Dončić finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.