LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most field goals all-time

DENVER — LeBron James was three field goals away from adding another all-time feat to his resume going into Denver, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time field goals-made list.

The 41-year-old tied the record in the opening quarter on a fastbreak lob dunk from Luka Dončić, tying the “Captain," a feat Abdul-Jabbar surpassed Wilt Chamberlain back in 1984.

Then, as the final 20 seconds of the first quarter ran down, James established himself in the post, backing down a Nuggets defender to hit a turnaround fadeaway jumper, passing Abdul-Jabbar at 15,838 field goals made.

A fadeaway jumper. The same way James passed Abdul-Jabbar three years ago on the all-time scoring list.

James now stands alone and continues to add to the all-time field goals and scoring, further cementing himself as a modern NBA great.