Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Wednesday, March 4

Two-game ESPN doubleheader tonight, which means national eyeballs, and props that the market hasn’t fully caught up to. In these games, edges tend to come from recent form, matchup-specific splits, and situational context that the number doesn’t reflect yet. Four picks across both games.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Wednesday, March 4

The Pick: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 30.5 Points

Where to Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks Tonight

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Location: New York, NY

TV: ESPN

Date: March 4, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Implied Probability: 52.4%
Prop Line: Over 30.5 Points (-110)

Odds as of March 4, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a different animal under the bright lights this season. In his last eight nationally televised games, SGA is averaging 36.4 points per game. That’s not a small sample fluke — that’s a superstar who elevates when the stage demands it. On the season, he has cleared 30.5 points in 26 of 51 games (51%), which looks like a coin flip on paper.

But against the Knicks specifically, he has gone over in 4 of 6 meetings over the past few years. MSG tends to bring out the best in marquee players, and SGA has shown repeatedly that he thrives in these spots. At -110, you’re getting a player who averages 36+ in nationally televised games against a line of 30.5. That’s the gap you want to exploit.

The Pick: Jalen Brunson Over 24.5 Points

Where to Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks Tonight

Arena: Madison Square Garden



Location: New York, NY



TV: ESPN



Date: March 4, 2026



Time: 7:00 PM ET



Implied Probability: 52.4%
Prop Line: Over 24.5 Points (-110)

Odds as of March 4, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET

Jalen Brunson is on the back end of a back-to-back, and the market is pricing that in — but maybe too aggressively. Yes, he averages 23.1 PPG on back-to-backs this season, down from his season average of 26.7. Brunson also plays differently at home — 27.6 PPG at Madison Square Garden this season with 6.4 free throw attempts per game (nearly double his 3.3 FTA on the road). With Miles McBride sidelined, Brunson’s usage only climbs further — he has averaged +1.7 PPG without McBride in the lineup.

On the season, he has cleared 24.5 points in 37 of 57 games (64.9%). The back-to-back drag is real, but playing at home with extra usage more than offsets it.

The Pick: Jalen Johnson Over 20.5 Points

Where to Watch the Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Tonight

Arena: Fiserv Forum

Location: Milwaukee, WI

TV: ESPN

Date: March 4, 2026

Time: 9:30 PM ET

Implied Probability: 52.4%
Prop Line: Over 20.5 Points (-110)

Odds as of March 4, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET

Jalen Johnson is running hot and walking into the best possible matchup to keep it going. He has cleared 20.5 points in four of his last five games, averaging 25.8 PPG over that stretch — and the one miss was a 17-point outlier against Indiana. More importantly, Johnson has been a Bucks killer. In his last three games against Milwaukee, he has scored 33, 28, and 27 points — a perfect 3-for-3 on this number with an average of 29.3 PPG against them.

The reason is structural: Milwaukee ranks dead last in the NBA (30th of 30) defending power forwards, allowing 23.8 PPG to the position. Their defensive rating of 115.2 sits 28th in the league. They allow the most field goal makes and attempts to PFs in the entire NBA. Johnson has been eating against this defense all season, and there is nothing in Milwaukee’s recent play to suggest they’ve fixed it. At -110 against the league’s worst PF defense, with a player riding a four-game 25+ point streak, this is one of the cleanest props on the board.

The Pick: Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 10.5 Rebounds

Where to Watch the Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Tonight

Arena: Fiserv Forum



Location: Milwaukee, WI



TV: ESPN



Date: March 4, 2026



Time: 9:30 PM ET



Implied Probability: 56.1%
Prop Line: Under 10.5 Rebounds (-128)

Odds as of March 4, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned Monday after missing 15 games with a calf strain and grabbed 11 rebounds — but did so in only 25.5 minutes on a clear restriction. The surface-level box score makes it look like the over is the play. Look deeper. On the season, Giannis has cleared 10.5 rebounds in just 13 of 31 games (41.9%). His season average sits at 10.1 RPG — literally below the line. That 41.9% over rate is why the books are offering plus money (+104) on the over. They’re daring you to take it.

At his per-36 rebounding rate, Giannis projects to roughly 9.4 rebounds in 27 minutes and 10.4 in 30 minutes. Tonight is his second game back from a 15-game absence — Milwaukee is going to be careful with his workload. Expect something in the 27-30 minute range, which puts his projection right at or just below the line. The math is straightforward: a player averaging 10.1 RPG on a minutes restriction, hitting the over only 42% of the time this season, is not someone you want to back at the over. Take the under at -128 and let the minutes cap do the work.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of March 4. This article has been published by Editor-in-Chief Daniel Mogollon.