Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NBA · 3 hours ago

Best NBA Bets Tuesday, March 3: Trends, Predictions & Picks for Tonight

Tyler Mason

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

The board tonight has a funny split: a couple of coin-flip spreads, a couple of monster numbers, and one injury cluster that basically dares you to pick a side. Ten games, and I’m not spraying. I’m hunting two spots where the matchup math and the market number actually agree. I’m sitting on a 6-4 run over my last ten, and I’m keeping the unit size honest.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Best Bet: San Antonio Spurs -8.5 (3 units)

Where to Watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs Tonight

  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Location: Philadelphia, PA
  • Where to Watch: NBC
  • Date: March 3, 2026
  • Time: 08:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: 76ers vs. Spurs Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance
San Antonio Spurs -8.5 (-102) -305 75.3% 74%
Philadelphia 76ers +8.5 (-118) +245 29.0% 25%

Odds as of March 03, 2026, at 11:46 AM ET

This is the cleanest “who’s actually available?" game on the slate. Joel Embiid (oblique) is out. Paul George (league suspension) is out. That’s a massive chunk of Philadelphia’s shot creation sitting in street clothes. And the line is still under double digits.

San Antonio is built to punish that. The Spurs are sixth in points (118.0) and third in defensive rating (111.5). Philadelphia is 18th in points allowed (115.9) and 16th in defensive rating (115.5). That’s the profile of a team that can get dragged into a half-court grind and lose it anyway.

And the recent form is not subtle. The Spurs are 9-1 straight up with a 7-3 against the spread run in their last ten. Philly’s last ten is 4-6 straight up and 5-5 against the spread. I’m laying it. Three units.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Expert Pick: Charlotte Hornets -13.5 (2 units)

Where to Watch the Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks Tonight

  • Arena: Spectrum Center
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • Where to Watch: NBA League Pass
  • Date: March 3, 2026
  • Time: 07:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Hornets vs. Mavericks Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance
Dallas Mavericks +13.5 (-115) +500 16.7% 14%
Charlotte Hornets -13.5 (-105) -700 87.5% 85%

Odds as of March 03, 2026, at 11:46 AM ET

Charlotte has been an absolute ATM lately. 9-1 against the spread in their last ten. That’s not noise. That’s a team consistently beating the market’s expectations.

Now look at what Dallas is walking in with. Marvin Bagley III (neck) is out. Naji Marshall (finger) is out. And the two big swing pieces are shaky: Cooper Flagg (midfoot) is doubtful, and P.J. Washington (ankle) is questionable. That’s a lot of “who’s scoring?" and “who’s rebounding?" questions for a road dog.

The matchup profile leans toward the Hornets, too. Charlotte is fifth in offensive rating (118.7) and second in made threes (15.9). Dallas is 26th in offensive rating (111.1) and 29th in made threes (10.7). If you’re going to ask me to lay a big number, give me the team that can separate with volume threes. That’s Charlotte.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

  • Best Bet (3 units): San Antonio Spurs -8.5
  • Expert Pick (2 units): Charlotte Hornets -13.5

I’m not here to win style points. I’m here to get to the window. One play is a straight-up availability mismatch. The other is a red-hot against-the-spread team catching a wounded opponent. Ride with me or fade me. Either way, pick a side and live with it.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Our picks against the spread are produced by the SportsGrid NBA editorial team, which is a collaborative unit of basketball and betting experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to uncovering high-probability edges. By combining proprietary predictive modeling with real-time market data, the team distills complex situational trends—including rest advantages, injury impacts, and schedule spots—into actionable bets.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of March 3. This article has been published by Senior Editor Tyler Mason.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$5.8M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$37.7M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$7.1M

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 3 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
WAS

WAS

+16.5

+900

O 227.5

ORL

ORL

-16.5

-1150

U 227.5

Mar 3 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
DAL

DAL

+12.5

+567

O 226.5

CHA

CHA

-12.5

-614

U 226.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 2 weeks ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 2 weeks ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 2 weeks ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 4 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

2026 NBA MVP Race: SGA, Cunningham as Leading Contenders
NBA · 2 hours ago
2026 NBA MVP Race: SGA, Cunningham as Leading Contenders
Will Jayson Tatum Play This Season? Market Odds & Insights
NBA · 2 hours ago
Will Jayson Tatum Play This Season? Market Odds & Insights
2026 NBA Tank Race: Sacramento Kings Lead the Pack
NBA · 1 day ago
2026 NBA Tank Race: Sacramento Kings Lead the Pack
OKC, Detroit, San Antonio Lead Odds for NBA's Best Record
NBA · 1 day ago
OKC, Detroit, San Antonio Lead Odds for NBA's Best Record
NBA Teams Betting Odds: Which Will Make the Playoffs?
NBA · 4 days ago
NBA Teams Betting Odds: Which Will Make the Playoffs?