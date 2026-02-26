Daily NBA Prediction Markets Wrapped: Kalshi Market Movers

Milwaukee’s playoff qualification price didn’t just move today. It snapped from longshot territory into a real conversation, and it did it on heavy volume. That’s the kind of repricing that usually signals that new information is being absorbed quickly.

Top Kalshi NBA Movers That Mattered

Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Qualification: surged from 11c to 21c (90.91% increase) . It also traded 8,629 contracts in the last twenty-four hours , one of the biggest spikes on the board.

. It also traded , one of the biggest spikes on the board. Chicago Bulls Playoff Qualification: jumped from 2c to 4c (100.0% increase) . That is still a tiny base, but it is a clean doubling.

. That is still a tiny base, but it is a clean doubling. Donovan Mitchell Three-Pointers Made Per Game Leader: ripped from 7c to 16c (128.57% increase) . The move is sharp, but it is still a low-probability contract.

. The move is sharp, but it is still a low-probability contract. Victor Wembanyama Finals Most Valuable Player: pushed from 6c to 10c (66.67% increase) , with 1,802 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours .

, with . Cade Cunningham Finals Most Valuable Player: climbed from 8c to 14c (75.0% increase) . That pairs with a separate MVP bid-up later in the awards board.

. That pairs with a separate MVP bid-up later in the awards board. Jaylen Brown MVP: moved from 3c to 5c (66.67% increase) on massive activity, with 66,233 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours .

on massive activity, with . Jalen Duren Most Improved Player: surged from 18c to 31c (72.22% increase) . It is one of the biggest percentage moves among award contenders.

. It is one of the biggest percentage moves among award contenders. Stephen Curry Three-Pointers Made Per Game Leader: fell from 54c to 43c (-20.37%) , a meaningful reset in a high-profile leader market.

, a meaningful reset in a high-profile leader market. Jalen Johnson Most Improved Player: dropped from 52c to 41c (-21.15%) after being the clear top of that board.

after being the clear top of that board. Detroit Pistons Eastern Conference Title: slid from 26c to 22c (-15.38%) , even as Detroit remains priced as a top-tier East contender.

, even as Detroit remains priced as a top-tier East contender. Nikola Jokic MVP: dropped from 25c to 22c (-12.0%) . That came the same day a recap headline noted Jokic scored 30 in a win over Boston.

. That came the same day a recap headline noted in a win over Boston. Phoenix Suns Playoff Qualification: fell from 79c to 72c (-8.86%). That is a notable haircut for a team still priced above seventy cents.

Kalshi NBA Volume And Order Book Highlights

San Antonio Spurs Western Conference title was the volume monster, with 31,197 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours . The price also rose from 18c to 21c (16.67% increase) .

was the volume monster, with . The price also . Cade Cunningham MVP led the entire awards board in activity, with 141,042 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours . The contract is now 17c, last traded with a 16c bid and 17c ask .

led the entire awards board in activity, with . The contract is now with a . Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP stayed steady at 54c last traded , but still saw 25,452 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours . That is sustained two-way interest, not a quiet leader.

stayed steady at , but still saw . That is sustained two-way interest, not a quiet leader. Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference title traded 10,036 contracts in the last twenty-four hours with a tight 24c bid and 25c ask . That is efficient pricing for a liquid futures market.

traded with a tight . That is efficient pricing for a liquid futures market. Los Angeles Clippers playoff qualification saw 6,623 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours and a wide four-cent spread (44c bid, 48c ask) . That is a volatility signal.

saw and a . That is a volatility signal. Victor Wembanyama Defensive Player of the Year remains the biggest open-interest award, with 623,451 open interest, a tight 74c bid, and a 75c ask.

Kalshi NBA Notable Markets Worth Watching

Oklahoma City Thunder West one seed: last traded 73c , but the market is 68c bid and 73c ask . That five-cent gap is big for a top-seed market.

last traded , but the market is . That five-cent gap is big for a top-seed market. Detroit Pistons East one seed: last traded 84c with a tight 82c bid and 83c ask , but the day-over-day direction was down -1.18% . Traders are paying up, but not chasing.

last traded with a tight , but the day-over-day direction was down . Traders are paying up, but not chasing. San Antonio Spurs West one seed: last traded 40c and moved 26.92% on the day. The spread is also wide at 28c bid and 33c ask .

last traded and moved on the day. The spread is also wide at . Most Improved Player board: it is getting reshuffled fast. Jalen Duren is up big, while Jalen Johnson is down big, and Deni Avdija still has real liquidity at 17,908 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Kalshi NBA Market Edge

Milwaukee’s playoff qualification repricing is the headline. The move was huge, and the volume confirmed it.

is the headline. The move was huge, and the volume confirmed it. San Antonio’s West title market is where traders are most active right now. Thirty-one thousand contracts in a day is not noise.

is where traders are most active right now. Thirty-one thousand contracts in a day is not noise. The MVP market has two liquidity centers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads on price, while Cade Cunningham leads on daily volume.

leads on price, while leads on daily volume. Watch the wide spreads in seed markets. Oklahoma City and San Antonio both show meaningful uncertainty at the top.

