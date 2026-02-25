NBA Stock Report: 5 Teams Surging And 5 In Free Fall Right Now

San Antonio is torching the league right now. A nine-game heater, and they’re winning by margins that make fourth quarters feel optional. On the other end of the spectrum, Chicago is in a full-blown spiral – and the market still hasn’t fully caught up.

The San Antonio Spurs are 5-0 in their last five with a ridiculous plus-19.2 point differential. Their offense has jumped from a 117.9 to a 124.8 offensive rating in this stretch, and the defense is even nastier at a 105.9 defensive rating. Harrison Barnes is steadying the floor at 9.2 points in his last five versus 10.5 points per game on the season, while Julian Champagnie is doing the glue work at 8.2 points in his last five versus 11.1 points per game overall. The win list is loud: they’ve beaten the Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Orlando Magic in the last ten, and they’re on a nine-game winning streak. Betting-wise, it’s been a dream, 5-0 against the spread in the last five and 9-1 against the spread in the last ten.

The Boston Celtics are 4-1 in their last five and 9-1 in their last ten, and they’re winning with defense-first control. Over the last ten, they’re allowing just 95.7 points per game with a 104.8 defensive rating, and even the last five sits at 99.2 points allowed. Payton Pritchard has been the engine, jumping to 19.2 points in his last five versus 17.4 points per game on the season, and he’s paired it with 6.8 assists per game in that span. Derrick White hasn’t needed to score big – 14.4 points in his last five versus 17.1 points per game, but the playmaking is up at 7.4 assists over the last five. Quality wins are real: Phoenix, the Lakers, Golden State, Miami, and Houston all went down in the last ten, and Boston is on a four-game winning streak.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-1 in their last five, and the defensive improvement is the headline. They’ve tightened to a 109.0 defensive rating in the last five, down from a 113.9 season mark, and the result is a plus-13.0 point differential over that stretch. Donovan Mitchell is still the tone-setter at 24.4 points in his last five, but that’s actually down from his 28.5 points per game season average – which tells you the supporting cast is doing damage. Jaylon Tyson is the clearest example, sliding to 8.4 points in his last five versus 13.5 points per game on the season, yet Cleveland is still rolling because the stops are consistent. They’ve got quality wins over the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets in the last ten, and they just handled New York 109-94. The only nitpick: they’re coming off a win, not a real streak.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-1 in their last five, and it’s a real form flip from their season baseline. They’ve gone from a minus-3.2 net rating on the year to a plus-5.8 point differential in the last five, with the offense climbing to 119.9 offensive rating. Ryan Rollins is the surge guy, popping to 21.0 points in his last five versus 17.2 points per game on the season, even with his assists dipping to 3.8 in that span. AJ Green is colder at 6.8 points in his last five versus 10.2 points per game, but Milwaukee hasn’t needed extra scoring when it’s getting stops at 114.2 defensive rating lately. The resume includes wins over the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic in the last ten, plus a statement road win, 110-93, at Oklahoma City. They’re coming off a win, and the spread results are fine, not elite, at 3-2 against the spread in the last five.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 4-1 in their last five and on a three-game winning streak, even if the blowout margins have cooled a bit. Their season profile is still monster-level – plus-11.7 point differential – and the last five is strong at plus-9.2, with a 118.3 offensive rating and 108.9 defensive rating. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been out, but the Thunder haven’t skipped a beat. Chet Holmgren and the supporting cast have carried the load, and Oklahoma City keeps cashing because the defense travels. The quality wins stack up: Toronto, Cleveland, Phoenix, the Lakers, Orlando, and Denver all show up in the last ten, and they just smashed Phoenix 136-109 on the road.

Stock Down: 5 Teams In Free Fall

The Chicago Bulls are 0-5 in their last five and riding a brutal ten-game losing streak. The offense has collapsed to a 102.1 offensive rating in the last five, and the last ten is even uglier with a minus-18.1 point differential. Matas Buzelis is not the problem – he’s actually up to 16.2 points in his last five versus 15.3 points per game on the season, but it’s empty calories when the defense is giving up 119.2 points per game lately. Isaac Okoro has also ticked up to 12.0 points per game in his last five, up from 9.2, which makes the team’s results even more damning. The recent results are a horror reel, including a 131-99 home loss to the Charlotte Hornets and a 126-110 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The Brooklyn Nets are 0-5 in their last five with a minus-14.4 point differential, and the offense is stuck in the mud at a 102.2 offensive rating. Michael Porter is still producing, but he’s cooled to 20.6 points in his last five games, down from 24.6 points per game on the season, which matters when you’re not defending. Nic Claxton has actually spiked to 16.8 points per game in his last five, up from 12.6, and it still hasn’t moved the needle because Brooklyn is allowing 114.0 points per game in that stretch. The losses aren’t competitive either, including 112-84 at Cleveland and 105-86 at Oklahoma City. They’re on a five-game losing streak, and even their spread profile is a mess at 1-4 against the spread in the last five.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-4 in their last five, and their offense has completely fallen off, averaging 94.8 points per game with a 100.1 offensive rating. Adding insult to injury, both Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker are missing time with injuries. That’s a massive drop from their season scoring level of 112.1 points per game, and the point differential has cratered to minus-16.4 in the last five. Royce O’Neale is sliding with 7.0 points in his last five versus 10.0 points per game on the season, and Collin Gillespie is basically flat at 13.2 points in his last five versus 13.4 points per game overall. The recent results are loud: a 92-77 home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, plus getting drilled 136-109 by the Oklahoma City Thunder and 121-94 by the San Antonio Spurs. Phoenix is on a two-game losing streak, and it’s been a rough stretch:1-4 against the spread over the last five.

The Sacramento Kings are 1-4 in their last five, and their defense has been a turnstile, allowing 125.0 points per game in that span. The last five-point differential is minus-19.8, and the defensive rating sits at 123.0, which is basically unplayable. DeMar DeRozan is down to 16.0 points in his last five versus 18.6 points per game on the season, and Russell Westbrook is flat at 15.0 points in his last five versus 15.1 points per game overall. The losses have been blowouts: 131-94 at home against the Orlando Magic, 121-93 against the Utah Jazz, and 120-94 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Sacramento is coming off a win after beating Memphis 123-114, but don’t get cute – the broader form is still ice cold.

The Indiana Pacers are 1-4 in their last five games and on a four-game losing streak, and it’s their defense that’s letting them down. They’re giving up 124.4 points per game over the last five, and the last ten sits at 123.2 points allowed, which is how you end up buried nightly. Pascal Siakam is still cooking at 24.8 points in his last five versus 23.9 points per game on the season, and Andrew Nembhard is steady at 16.8 points in his last five versus 17.4 points per game overall. That’s the problem: the top guys are producing, and the team is still getting run. The recent results are painful, including a 135-114 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and two straight losses against the Washington Wizards.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

This week’s cleanest betting signal is simple: San Antonio is covering everything right now, and Chicago is burning money at historic speed. If you’re hunting buy-low spots, keep an eye on teams like Oklahoma City and Boston that are winning with defense and still cashing tickets at elite rates.

