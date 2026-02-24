Best NBA Bets Tuesday, February 24: Trends, Predictions & Picks for Tonight

Chicago is sitting on a 1-7 run against the spread in their last eight. That’s not a slump. That’s a full-blown market failure. And on a slate with a bunch of coin-flip spots, I’m hunting the games where the profile mismatch is loud enough to bet with my chest.

Best Bet: Charlotte Hornets -8.5 (3 units)

Where to Watch the Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets Tonight

Matchup: CHI vs. CHA

CHI vs. CHA Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Date: February 24, 2026

February 24, 2026 Time: 07:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Chicago Bulls +8.5 (-110) +270 27.0% 27% Charlotte Hornets -8.5 (-110) -335 77.0% 73%

Odds as of February 24, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

Charlotte is 6-2 against the spread in their last eight. Chicago is 1-7 against the spread in their last eight. That’s the whole handicap. The Bulls have been a donation box at the window, and I’m not stepping in front of that until they prove they can cash a ticket.

Now stack the team profiles. The Hornets are sixth in offensive rating (118.2) and second in made threes (15.6). Chicago’s defense is sitting 25th in defensive rating (118.0) and 26th in points allowed (120.3). That’s a bad combo when you’re facing a team that can score in bunches.

And here’s the kicker. Charlotte’s rebounding is real. They’re fourth in rebounds (46.1) and first in rebounds allowed (39.4). Chicago’s defense isn’t forcing mistakes either, sitting 28th in turnovers forced (12.6). If the Bulls aren’t creating extra possessions and they’re not winning the glass, what’s the path to covering consistently? I’m riding the team that’s been getting to the window.

Expert Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +1 (2 units)

Where to Watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Tonight

Matchup: TOR vs. OKC

TOR vs. OKC Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, ON

Toronto, ON Date: February 24, 2026

February 24, 2026 Time: 07:30 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Toronto Raptors -1 (-110) -116 53.7% 51% Oklahoma City Thunder +1 (-110) -102 50.5% 49%

Odds as of February 24, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

This is a defense bet. Oklahoma City is first in points allowed (107.7) and first in defensive rating (107.8). They also force chaos, ranking second in turnovers forced (17.1). Toronto takes care of the ball decently, but they’re still walking into the most suffocating profile on the board.

The matchup pressure points line up. The Thunder are first in points allowed to centers (7.7) and second in points allowed to point guards (11.4). They’re also first in assists allowed to point guards (3.7). Toronto’s offense leans on creation, sitting third in assists (29.3). If Oklahoma City drags that into isolation and late-clock possessions, Toronto’s scoring ceiling drops.

I’m not calling Toronto bad. Their defense is legit at sixth in defensive rating (112.8). But Oklahoma City brings a top-four offense, sitting fourth in offensive rating (119.4), and it protects possessions with the second-fewest turnovers (12.6). That’s how you win on the road without needing a perfect shooting night. Even with SGA still out and Chet Holmgren questionable, I like the defending champs as a road dog here.

Best Bet (3 units): Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Expert Pick (2 units): Oklahoma City Thunder

Two bets. Two clear identities. Chicago can’t cover, and Charlotte keeps cashing. Toronto can defend, but Oklahoma City’s defense is the kind that travels and breaks your rhythm. Ride with me, or fade me, but don’t play scared tonight.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 24. This article has been published by Senior Editor Tyler Mason.