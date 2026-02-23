SportsGrid Inc logo
NBA · 1 hour ago

Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Monday, February 23

Tyler Mason

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Three NBA games can still give bettors plenty to work with when the lines are this soft. The board has one clear buy-low under, one plus-money assist angle, and two spots where the matchup history is doing the heavy lifting.

The goal tonight is simple. Get exposure to stable roles. Then line shop for the best number.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Monday, February 23

The Pick: Cade Cunningham Over 5.5 Rebounds

Where to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs Tonight

  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Location: Detroit, MI
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 23, 2026
  • Time: 07:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -143 58.8%
FanDuel (Best Price) -120 54.5%

Odds as of February 23, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

Cade Cunningham is on a rebound heater. He has cleared 5.5 rebounds in 80% of his last five games and is riding a four-game over streak—four for four in his last four. Tonight he’s at home against San Antonio, which ranks fifth in rebounds allowed to point guards (3.8 allowed), so the matchup isn’t a layup, but recent form is hard to ignore. FanDuel at -120 (54.5%) is the one to grab.

The Pick: Russell Westbrook Under 3.5 Rebounds

Where to Watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Tonight

  • Arena: FedExForum
  • Location: Memphis, TN
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 23, 2026
  • Time: 08:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -136 57.6%
FanDuel (Best Price) +110 47.6%

Odds as of February 23, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

Russell Westbrook has been ice-cold on the glass lately. He has cleared 3.5 rebounds in just 20% of his last five games. He has also missed this line in three straight. The road form is the real problem. Westbrook is 0-for-2 to this line in his last two away games. Memphis also profiles as a tough rebounding opponent for guards, ranking fourth in rebounds allowed to point guards (3.8 allowed). The season average (5.5 rebounds) is the only thing keeping this line from being lower. The current trend says it still isn’t low enough. At plus money, the under is priced like a coin flip.

The Pick: DeMar DeRozan Over 3.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Tonight

  • Arena: FedExForum
  • Location: Memphis, TN
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 23, 2026
  • Time: 08:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline +105 48.8%
FanDuel (Best Price) +110 47.6%

Odds as of February 23, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

DeMar DeRozan is a matchup-history play at a friendly price. He has cleared 3.5 assists in five of eight games against Memphis (62.5%). The season average sits at 3.8 assists, so the line is still below his baseline. The recent form is mixed, with just 50% hits over his last ten and 40% over his last five. But the streak is trending back up, with DeRozan on a two-game hit streak to the over. Memphis also holds opponents down in this category, ranking tenth in assists allowed to shooting guards (2.5 allowed). That’s the risk. The counter is the price. At plus money, the matchup history makes this a playable over.

The Pick: Lauri Markkanen Over 25.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Where to Watch the Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Tonight

  • Arena: Toyota Center
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 23, 2026
  • Time: 09:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -113 53.1%
DraftKings (Best Price) -108 51.9%

Odds as of February 23, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

Lauri Markkanen has one of the cleanest combo profiles on the slate. He has cleared 25.5 points + rebounds + assists in 80% of his last five games and 80% of his last ten. The season hit rate is even stronger at 92.68%. His season average is 35.8, which makes this line feel mispriced by a mile. The head-to-head is perfect, too. Markkanen has hit this number in 100% of his last four games against Houston. The floor helps keep the downside in check, with a 26.0 floor and a 42.0 ceiling. The best price at DraftKings trims the hold.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

Tonight’s best angles lean on real streaks, repeatable matchup history, and prices that are simply off-market. Shop the number, not just the player.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Our player prop picks are produced by the SportsGrid NBA editorial team, which is a collaborative unit of basketball and betting experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to uncovering high-probability edges. By combining proprietary predictive modeling with real-time market data, the team distills complex situational trends—including rest advantages, injury impacts, and schedule spots—into actionable bets.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 23. This article has been published by Senior Editor Tyler Mason.

