Daily NBA Prediction Markets Wrapped: Kalshi Market Movers

Detroit’s futures board is getting repriced in a hurry. The biggest move on the day was Cade Cunningham jumping in the MVP market, and it lines up with Detroit also catching real steam in the conference and title markets.

Dunk on the Prediction Markets with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Top Kalshi NBA Movers That Mattered

Cade Cunningham: MVP odds jumped from 8c to 17c (112.5% increase). That came with 90,096 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours, one of the biggest volume prints on the awards board.

Victor Wembanyama: Finals MVP odds fell from 11c to 6c (-45.45%). The market also saw heavy activity, with 72 contracts traded over the last 24 hours.

Jalen Duren: Most Improved Player odds dropped from 8c to 5c (-37.5%). That’s a sharp reversal inside a Detroit-centric awards cluster.

Caleb Wilson: Top three pick odds fell from 19c to 14c (-26.32%). It was an active contract, with 678 trades in the last 24 hours.

Jordan Ott: Coach of the Year odds fell from 11c to 8c (-27.27%). Volume was meaningful, with 928 contracts traded over the last 24 hours.

Stephen Curry: Three pointers made per game leader odds fell from 81c to 62c (-23.46%) on 6,718 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Phoenix Suns: Playoff qualification odds fell from 86c to 70c (-18.6%) with 2,253 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Orlando Magic: Playoff qualification odds fell from 75c to 68c (-9.33%) on 568 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Kalshi NBA Volume And Order Book Highlights

Detroit Pistons: Championship odds saw 188,086 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours, with price up from 7c to 8c (14.29%). That is massive attention for a single team title contract.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Championship odds led the futures board with 86,057 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. The price was flat at 40c from open to close.

San Antonio Spurs: Championship odds saw 74,391 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours, moving from 9c to 11c (22.22%).

Nikola Jokic: MVP odds had 59,109 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours, with price up from 24c to 26c (8.33%).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: MVP odds still traded 33,557 contracts in the last twenty-four hours, even as price fell from 63c to 57c (-9.52%).

Los Angeles Lakers: Playoff qualification is liquid, but the book is wide. It is 89 bid/96 ask, a 7-cent spread.

LA Clippers: Playoff qualification is also wide at 46 bid/51 ask, a 5-cent spread, with 2,236 contracts traded in the last 24 hours.

Kalshi NBA Notable Markets Worth Watching

Detroit: The stack is real across markets. Eastern Conference title odds rose from 22c to 27c (22.73%), while best regular season record odds rose from 26c to 31c (19.23%).

Boston Celtics: Championship odds fell from 8c to 7c (-12.5%), even as Eastern Conference title odds ticked up from 22c to 23c (4.55%). That split is worth monitoring.

Oklahoma City: Western Conference title odds closed at 53c (up 1.92%), while championship odds sat at 40c. The market is keeping the title path priced aggressively.

Milwaukee Bucks: Playoff qualification odds rose from 12c to 17c (41.67%), but the contract is still priced as a long shot at 11 bid / 14 ask.

LeBron James: Next team market for Cleveland fell from 57c to 46c (-19.3%). The current market is tight at 45 bid / 46 ask.

Kalshi NBA Market Edge

Detroit is the headline. The market pushed Cade Cunningham MVP up hard, and it also lifted Detroit’s team futures.

Watch the Curry three-point leader contract. It moved sharply lower on heavy volume, and the book is now 28 bid / 35 ask.

Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic playoff pricing softened. Both saw meaningful declines, with Phoenix taking the bigger hit.

Wide spreads are creeping into key playoff markets. Lakers and Clippers playoff qualification are not cheap to trade.

Our NBA prediction market report is produced by the SportsGrid NBA editorial team, which is a collaborative unit of basketball experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to covering the NBA. By combining proprietary data with real-time analysis, the team breaks down the movers and shakers on Kalshi.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 20. This article has been published by NBA editor John Canady.