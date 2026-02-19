Daily NBA Prediction Markets Wrapped: Kalshi Market Movers

Detroit’s futures board is the loudest signal on the screen. The market is buying Detroit as a real East threat, even while the “best record" contract just took a hit.

Top Kalshi NBA Movers That Mattered

Cleveland’s Eastern Conference one-seed odds fell from 10c to 6c (down 40.0%). The contract is still thin, with 71 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Sixth Man of the Year, dropped from 18c to 11c (down 38.89%). The order book is chunky on the bid, with 50,000 contracts bid at 12c.

Tyrese Maxey to lead the league in steals per game slid from 26c to 10c (down 61.54%). That move came with real action, at 2,504 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Detroit to win the Eastern Conference jumped from 20c to 22c (up 10.0%). That’s a clean, directional move with 3,194 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

San Antonio to win the Western Conference fell from 15c to 12c (down 20.0%). The market still has size, with 10,121 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Los Angeles Lakers to win the Western Conference fell from 5c to 4c (down 20.0%). It’s an active contract, with 2,266 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Orlando to make the playoffs fell from 74c to 66c (down 10.81%) on massive flow, with 9,640 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours.

Detroit to have the best record in the league fell from 27c to 23c (down 14.81%), despite 1,916 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. That’s the tension point in Detroit’s East title bid.

Kalshi NBA Volume and Order Book Highlights

San Antonio to win the Finals is still the volume king. It traded 54,823 contracts in the last twenty-four hours, with 2,955,897 open interest.

Oklahoma City to win the Finals remains a mega-market, with 16,315 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours and 1,075,018 open interest.

Phoenix to make the playoffs saw heavy two-way attention, with 10,590 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. The market is priced at 81c bid and 84c ask, a three-cent spread.

Deni Avdija Most Improved Player is the awards volume standout, with 37,399 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours. It’s also a tight market at 56c bid and 57c ask.

Nikola Jokic MVP is still a liquidity magnet, with 2,017,866 total volume and 975,772 open interest, even with 0.0% day movement.

Jayson Tatum Eastern Conference Finals MVP is a warning label. It shows 5c bid and 29c ask, and the last trade printed 95c on 11 total volume.

Kalshi NBA Notable Markets Worth Watching

Detroit’s East package is misaligned. Detroit is 22c to win the East, 80c for the East one seed, and 31c for the best overall record.

Oklahoma City’s top-end pricing is steady. Oklahoma City is 51c to win the West and 40c to win the Finals, with both showing small or flat day moves.

Cleveland’s title path is getting repriced. Cleveland is 23c to win the East, but only 6c for the East one seed after that 40.0% drop.

LeBron James next team is basically a two-outcome fight. Cleveland is 47c, while stays with Los Angeles Lakers or retires is 42c, with 1,114 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours on the Lakers-or-retire outcome.

Kalshi NBA Market Edge

Detroit is the headline. East-title odds are rising, but “best record" odds are falling.

Treat wide spreads like volatility. The Tatum East Finals MVP market is not a price; it’s a gap.

Follow the volume when the move is big. Orlando’s playoff drop came with 9,640 contracts in a day.

Awards are getting reshuffled fast. Jaquez’s Sixth Man contract and Maxey’s steals-leader contract both got hit hard.

Our NBA prediction market report is produced by the SportsGrid NBA editorial team, which is a collaborative unit of basketball experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to covering the NBA. By combining proprietary data with real-time analysis, the team breaks down the movers and shakers on Kalshi.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 19. This article has been published by NBA editor John Canady.