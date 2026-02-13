NBA All-Star Weekend 2026: Best Bets & Predictions

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend has officially arrived at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, setting the stage for a historic 75th celebration. This year’s festivities introduce a high-volatility format change: a three-team round-robin tournament pitting Team World against two separate American squads (USA Stars and USA Stripes). New formats mean new edges and potential confusion for the public. From the Rising Stars mini-tournament to Sunday’s main event, here is my betting preview with the sharpest angles to attack the board.

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

3-Point Winner: Kon Knueppel (+270)

It is rare for a first-year player to get the nod for this event, but Kon Knueppel’s blistering 43.1% shooting from deep made him undeniable. While Damian Lillard is the narrative favorite, he hasn’t played a minute this season due to Achilles rehab, so I expect him to be a little rusty. Knueppel, meanwhile, is in mid-season rhythm. With a quick release and clutch gene, he’s primed to outshoot the vets.

3-Point Longshot: Bobby Portis (+1600)

Don’t sleep on the big man. Bobby Portis enters the break shooting an eye-popping 45.1% from three, the sixth-best mark in the NBA. History favors rhythm shooters in this format, and at +1700, Portis offers massive value against a field of guards. If he gets hot in the money ball rack, “The Mayor of Milwaukee” is a dark horse capable of stealing the trophy.

All-Star Tournament Best Bet: Team World (+160)

The new “World vs. USA Stars vs. USA Stripes" round-robin format heavily favors the international squad’s continuity. Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined, the addition of Alperen Sengun and the dominance of the Nikola Jokic–Luka Doncic–Victor Wembanyama triumvirate give them a distinct size and passing advantage. While the USA talent is split between two rosters (Stars and Stripes), Team World remains a singular juggernaut.

Rising Stars Winner: Team T-Mac (+175)

Despite losing Alex Sarr to injury, Team T-Mac remains the sharp side. They still boast the tournament’s best pure shooter in Kon Knueppel and the versatility of Kel’el Ware. With the betting favorite Team Melo reeling from the loss of Cooper Flagg (foot), Team T-Mac’s perimeter firepower makes them the smartest bet to clear the bracket.

Shooting Stars Winner: Team Knicks (+190)

In a contest defined by chemistry, you can’t bet against actual teammates. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns run the two-man game every night, and they are joined by franchise icon Allan Houston, who still has one of the purest strokes in history. Unlike the makeshift trios or the “Family" teams (Team Harper), Team Knicks operates like a well-oiled machine.

