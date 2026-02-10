Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for Tuesday, February 10

The biggest swing piece on this four-game card is OG Anunoby (right toe). New York has been rolling, but Anunoby’s two-way value is the kind that can flip a spread and reshape prop markets.

Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks Injury Report & Trends

This game has one real question that matters – can New York keep its current form if a key wing sits?

OG Anunoby (right toe) is questionable, and the Knicks have been elite with him: 27-14 with him (plus-6.1 net rating) versus 7-5 without him (plus-3.5).

Anunoby also brings real production: 16.6 points per game with a 20.4% usage rate.

If Anunoby is limited or out, more scoring will have to come from Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. That can push their scoring and assists props upward.

Miles McBride (pelvic) is out, which thins New York’s guard depth behind Brunson.

Mitchell Robinson (left ankle) is out, and New York’s profile shifts: 24-14 with him (plus-5.2 net rating) versus 10-5 without him (plus-6.3).

Indiana’s injury list is long, but the key active hinge is T.J. McConnell (right hamstring) questionable. The Pacers have cratered without him: 12-27 with him (minus-5.7 net rating) versus 1-13 without him (minus-14.1).

If McConnell sits, Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam become even more central to Indiana’s offense. That’s where bettors should look first for volume-driven props.

Aaron Nesmith (left hand) is questionable. Indiana is 8-23 with him (minus-7.5 net rating) versus 5-17 without him (minus-8.5).

Obi Toppin (right foot) is out, but he has only played three games. That absence is less actionable than McConnell’s status.

Los Angeles Clippers @ Houston Rockets Injury Report & Trends

Houston is winning with defense, and the rotation is missing two notable pieces.

Steven Adams (left ankle) is out, and Houston has still been strong: 21-11 with him (plus-7.4 net rating) versus 11-8 without him (plus-1.3).

Adams’ absence can open up more rebound chances for Alperen Sengun and more small-ball minutes around Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith.

Fred VanVleet (right knee) is out, but he has not played this season. That’s already baked into Houston’s current identity.

The Los Angeles Clippers are also missing a perimeter scorer.

Bradley Beal (left hip) is out, and the Clippers have been better without him: 2-4 with him (minus-2.8 net rating) versus 23-23 without him (minus-0.0).

That points bettors toward the same usage tree – Kawhi Leonard as the lead scorer, with Bennedict Mathurin carrying a bigger scoring role.

Darius Garland (left toe) is out, but he has not yet played for the Clippers since being traded from Cleveland. It should not move tonight’s number by itself.

Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns Injury Report & Trends

Dallas is already sliding, and the backcourt availability is the swing factor.

Klay Thompson (rest) is questionable, and Dallas has been dramatically different with him: 16-32 with him (minus-3.4 net rating) versus 3-1 without him (plus-1.8).

If Thompson sits, Dallas leans harder on Cooper Flagg as a creator. Max Christie and Naji Marshall also become more important shot-takers.

Dereck Lively II (right foot) is out, and Dallas has been slightly better without him: 3-4 with him (minus-4.7 net rating) versus 16-29 without him (minus-2.8).

Phoenix is missing a rotation shooter.

Grayson Allen (right knee) is out, and the Suns have been much better without him: 19-16 with him (plus-0.8 net rating) versus 12-6 without him (plus-4.9).

That can keep Phoenix’s rotation tighter around Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, and Mark Williams.

Cole Anthony (traded to Phoenix Suns) is out, and he has not played this season for the Suns. This is a roster note, not a betting lever tonight.

San Antonio Spurs @ Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report & Trends

This is the cleanest injury report of the night, which matters for pregame betting.

San Antonio has only one listed absence.

Lindy Waters III (left knee) is out, and the Spurs have been strong either way: 11-6 with him (plus-3.4 net rating) versus 25-10 without him (plus-6.4).

With no major Spurs injuries, the usage hierarchy stays centered on Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle.

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a back-to-back. They have one day of rest after playing yesterday.

With no listed Lakers injuries, the offense still runs through Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James, with Deandre Ayton anchoring the middle.

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, Jan. 17

New York is 27-14 with Anunoby (plus-6.1 net rating) versus 7-5 without him (plus-3.5).

Indiana is 12-27 with McConnell (minus-5.7 net rating) versus 1-13 without him (minus-14.1).

Dallas is 16-32 with Thompson (minus-3.4 net rating) versus 3-1 without him (plus-1.8).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

If Anunoby is ruled out, New York’s wing defense and spacing take a hit, and Brunson and Bridges’ props get more interesting.

McConnell’s status is the biggest Indiana lever. If he sits, Nembhard’s assists and Siakam’s scoring volume become the first places to look.

Thompson’s status as questionable creates a clear late-news angle. If he sits, Flagg’s on-ball workload should rise.

Houston can survive Adams being out, but it can change the rebounding market and Sengun’s path to a bigger line.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith, Indiana Pacers

Micah Potter, Indiana Pacers

Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

Anunoby and McConnell are the two names that can actually reshape tonight’s board. Thompson is the late scratch that can swing Dallas props in a hurry. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 10.