Daily NBA Prediction Markets Wrapped: Kalshi Market Movers

Denver’s futures got the loudest repricing on the board. The Nuggets’ title contract jumped while the West number followed. That’s a clean signal that traders are buying Denver as a real top-tier outcome again.

Top Kalshi NBA Movers That Mattered

Denver Nuggets championship odds: up from 13c to 16c (23.08%). The contract also did 63,319 in 24-hour trading volume, which is real participation for a futures board.

San Antonio Spurs Western Conference title odds: up from 11c to 15c (36.36%). The market is paying up for a West path, not just a playoff berth.

Milwaukee Bucks playoff qualification odds: up from 6c to 11c (83.33%). It’s still a low base, but it’s a meaningful bounce.

Chicago Bulls playoff qualification odds: down from 7c to 3c (-57.14%). That’s a sharp reset for a team sitting in the longshot bucket.

Phoenix Suns playoff qualification odds: down from 91c to 80c (-12.09%). This is a big move for a contract that was priced like a near-lock.

New York Knicks Eastern Conference title odds: down from 23c to 20c (-13.04%). The East board is not treating New York like a clear top-two anymore.

Victor Wembanyama Defensive Player of the Year odds: up from 56c to 61c (8.93%) on massive flow. He led the awards board with 62,245 in 24-hour trading volume.

Naz Reid Sixth Man of the Year odds: up from 31c to 44c (41.94%). That’s one of the biggest award jumps on the day.

Joe Mazzulla Coach of the Year odds: up from 10c to 21c (110.0%). That’s a major narrative swing in a market that usually moves slowly.

Joel Embiid All-Star selection odds: down from 89c to 22c (-75.28%). The contract is now priced like a longshot outcome.

Kalshi NBA Volume And Order Book Highlights

Oklahoma City Thunder championship odds led the entire slate in activity with 20,495 in 24-hour trading volume. The price was 39c with a 39-40c yes spread.

Denver Nuggets championship odds printed 63,319 in 24-hour trading volume with a tight 15-16c yes spread. That’s efficient pricing for a mover.

San Antonio Spurs championship odds stayed extremely active at 54,158 in 24-hour trading volume, even with the contract sitting at 9c last.

Charlotte Hornets playoff qualification odds saw a massive 1,847 in 24-hour trading volume and 191,992 total volume. The spread was tight at 52-55c, suggesting two-way conviction.

LeBron James next team – Cleveland widened the conversation with a big repricing. It closed at 65c after opening 40c (62.5%), with a tight 51-53c yes market at snapshot time.

Kalshi NBA Notable Markets Worth Watching

Denver’s West vs title pricing: Denver’s Western Conference title odds were 19c while the championship odds were 16c. That gap is small, so any West move can spill into the title.

Oklahoma City’s “best record" vs “one seed" pricing: Oklahoma City to have the best record closed 81c (3.85%), while the West one seed sat 77c. Those two should stay linked.

Phoenix playoff qualification: the contract closed 80c after opening 91c (-12.09%). The market is no longer treating it as a formality.

Most Improved Player volatility: Jalen Johnson closed 33c (43.48%) while Deni Avdija closed 52c (-7.14%). That’s a real reshuffle near the top.

Kalshi NBA Market Edge

Denver is the headline. Traders paid up in both West (11.76%) and title (23.08%) markets.

The Suns move matters more than it looks. A drop to 80c is a different world than 91c.

Awards flow is concentrated. Wembanyama Defensive Player of the Year volume dwarfed the rest of the board.

Watch the All-Star contracts for late whiplash. Embiid’s All-Star odds collapsing to 22c is the kind of move that can drag related markets.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 8.