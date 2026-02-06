10 Biggest NBA Trade Deadline Moves: Ranking 6 Winners & 4 Losers

2) Winner: Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are yet another rebuilding team that pulled not one, but two blockbuster trades out of left field with the acquisitions of four-time All-Star Trae Young and future Hall of Famer Anthony Davis. Washington's addition of Young was a bit more expected, considering the playmaker listed them as a preferred landing spot after his split from the Atlanta Hawks. Not to mention the Wizards' glaring hole in the backcourt as the team continued to exhaust all options to find a point guard of the future. Considering the discounted price of CJ McCollum's expiring deal and Corey Kispert, it's hard not to label this deal a win for the rebuilding Wizards.

However, the bold swing to land Davis from the Dallas Mavericks certainly came at random. The Wizards sent a package built around Khris Middleton's expiring contract to Dallas, along with three future first-round picks, none of which belonged to them.

Nonetheless, the best part of these deals for Washington is that the team managed to land both Young and Davis using assets flipped from the Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma trades, which is impressive in its own right.

Trade Deadline Additions:

Trae Young (ATL)

Anthony Davis (DAL)

D'Angelo Russell (DAL)

Jaden Hardy (DAL)

Dante Exum (DAL)