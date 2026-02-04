Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Tuesday, February 4

Back-to-backs are everywhere on this card, and that’s where the prop market can get sloppy. Denver–New York is a pure fatigue game, and Houston is catching Boston on the second night of a back-to-back. That’s the setup for a mix of one high-floor over and a couple unders.

After scanning the full slate, the best angles show up in combo stability and role-player unders. The goal is simple. Bet numbers that don’t match the player’s recent distribution.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Wednesday, February 4

The Pick: Amen Thompson Over 29.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Where to Watch the Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Tonight

Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: February 4, 2026

February 4, 2026 Time: 08:00 PM ET

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -123 55.2% DraftKings (Best Price) -104 51.0%

Odds as of February 04, 2026, at 11:45 AM ET

Amen Thompson is the cleanest combo look on the board at this number. He’s cleared 29.5 in 80% of his last five and 80% of his previous ten. He’s also on a two-game over streak. The head-to-head holds up, too, with 29.5 PRA hitting in three of four against Boston. The range is friendly for this line, with a 24.0 floor and 39.0 ceiling. And the price is the kicker – DraftKings at -104 is a meaningful discount from -123.

The Pick: Jaylen Brown Over 6.5 Rebounds

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -126 55.8% DraftKings (Best Price) -101 50.2%

Odds as of February 04, 2026, at 11:45 AM ET

Jaylen Brown has been vacuuming up boards lately. He’s cleared 6.5 rebounds in five straight, with a 100% hit rate in his last five and 90% in his last ten. His season average is 7.0, so the baseline says this line is fair. The floor helps too, sitting at 5.0 with an 8.75 ceiling. The one blemish is opponent history at one for four. The market is still giving a playable number, and -101 at DraftKings is the price to shop.

The Pick: Jabari Smith Under 2.5 Assists

Jabari Smith is a strong under profile at this line. He’s gone over 2.5 assists in one of his last five and three of his previous ten. He’s also on a two-game under streak. The season average sits at 1.9 assists, which keeps the math on the under side. The matchup history is even sharper – he’s 0-for-2 versus Boston on this line. And his distribution is tight, with a 1.0 floor and 3.0 ceiling, which matters when the line is 2.5.

The Pick: Jarrett Allen Under 9.5 Rebounds

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -136 57.6% DraftKings (Best Price) +104 49.0%

Odds as of February 04, 2026, at 11:45 AM ET

Jarrett Allen under is a numbers play, and the price makes it even better. He’s cleared 9.5 rebounds in one of his last ten and one of his last five. His season average is 8.0, and that’s a full 1.5 below the line. The floor-to-ceiling band also leans under, with a 6.0 floor and 10.0 ceiling. The head-to-head is the only pushback at three of four. That’s why the best angle is the market – plus money at +104 gives breathing room on a line he’s rarely clearing lately.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

This slate is about pricing discipline. One potent combo over. Two unders are tied to the recent distribution. And one rebound over riding a real streak. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 4.