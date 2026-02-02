SportsGrid Inc logo
NBA · 4 hours ago

NBA Injury Report and Betting Impact Analysis for February 2, 2026

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

The most significant NBA injury swing on February 2 sits in Memphis. Julius Randle (thumb) and Anthony Edwards (back) are both questionable for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Grizzlies are already missing half their rotation. That’s the kind of late news that can move lines and player props in both directions.

Find the Edge with SportsGrid's Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

New Orleans Pelicans @ Charlotte Hornets Injury Report & Trends

  • Charlotte’s injury report is mostly depth-related, with one name worth tracking.
  • Josh Green (thumb) is probable. Charlotte has been significantly better with him: 15-11 with a plus-7.0 net rating versus 7-17 without at minus-4.1. If he’s limited, the Hornets lean harder on their starting core.
  • Charlotte’s expected starters: LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Moussa Diabate.
  • Dejounte Murray (Achilles rupture) remains out for New Orleans as he continues recovering from a season-ending injury. The Pelicans have been without him all year, so the market has already adjusted.
  • Mason Plumlee (groin surgery) is also out for Charlotte long-term.

Houston Rockets @ Indiana Pacers Injury Report & Trends

  • This game has two injury-driven angles. Houston is missing its top scorer, and Indiana has been without its franchise point guard all season.
  • Kevin Durant (ankle) is out. Houston’s splits with him: 28-17 with a plus-5.7 net rating versus 2-0 without at plus-13.0. Durant’s individual production is massive—26.2 points per game with a 27.1% usage rate across 45 games.
  • Fred VanVleet (ACL) is out for the season. Steven Adams (ankle surgery) has also been ruled out for the year.
  • With those absences, Houston’s offense runs through Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun as primary creators.
  • Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles tear) remains out for Indiana as he continues his recovery from season-ending surgery. The Pacers have been operating without him all year, so the market has fully adjusted.
  • Obi Toppin (foot stress fracture) is also out. Indiana’s starters project to be led by Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam.

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report & Trends

  • This is the slate’s most injury-impacted game. Minnesota has two high-usage stars questionable, and Memphis is missing most of its rotation.
  • Julius Randle (thumb) is questionable. Minnesota is 31-19 with him at plus-5.2 net rating. He’s averaging 22.3 points per game with a 26.9% usage rate.
  • Anthony Edwards (back) is also questionable. The Wolves are 24-15 with him at plus-4.3 net rating versus 7-4 without at plus-8.3. Edwards brings 29.4 points per game with a 32.0% usage rate when active.
  • If either sits, creation shifts to Donte DiVincenzo and Rudy Gobert as lineup stabilizers. Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot) is also out.
  • Memphis has a massive frontcourt problem. Santi Aldama (knee) is out—the Grizzlies are 18-24 with him at minus-1.1 net rating versus 0-5 without at minus-9.6.
  • Zach Edey (ankle stress reaction) is out for the long term. Memphis is 7-4 with him at plus-5.6 net rating versus 11-25 without at minus-4.4.
  • Ja Morant (elbow UCL sprain) remains out and is expected back around mid-February.
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) is questionable. He’s a 19.0 points-per-game scorer with a 25.4% usage rate. Memphis is 16-28 with him at minus-2.9 net rating versus 2-1 without at plus-10.0.
  • Also out: John Konchar (neck), Brandon Clarke (calf), and Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe surgery).
  • Memphis’ projected starters if Jackson Jr. sits: Ty Jerome, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Vince Williams, and GG Jackson.

Philadelphia 76ers @ Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report & Trends

  • This game hinges on the availability of Philadelphia’s star and the Clippers’ late submission.
  • Paul George (league suspension) is out. Philadelphia is 16-11 with him at plus-2.9 net rating versus 11-10 without at minus-1.7. His absence removes a 16.0 points-per-game scorer with a 22.8% usage rate, pushing more on-ball work to Tyrese Maxey.
  • Joel Embiid (ankle) is probable. When active, Philadelphia is 17-11 with him at plus-3.0 net rating versus 10-10 without at minus-2.1. Embiid is a 26.2 points-per-game scorer with a 34.4% usage rate.
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee) is available but playing through injury recovery with a brace.
  • The Clippers have not yet submitted their injury report. Their projected starters: James Harden, Kris Dunn, Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, and Ivica Zubac. Note: Harden (personal) was ruled out for Sunday’s game, so monitor his status.

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, February 2

  • Charlotte is 15-11 with Josh Green (plus-7.0 net rating) versus 7-17 without (minus-4.1).
  • Memphis is 18-24 with Santi Aldama (minus-1.1 net rating) versus 0-5 without (minus-9.6).
  • Memphis is 7-4 with Zach Edey (plus-5.6 net rating) versus 11-25 without (minus-4.4).
  • Philadelphia is 17-11 with Joel Embiid (plus-3.0 net rating) versus 10-10 without (minus-2.1).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

  1. Minnesota’s spread and total are most sensitive to the status of Randle and Edwards. Late confirmations can flip the entire handicap.
  2. Memphis’ frontcourt absences (Aldama, Edey, potentially JJJ) make the Grizzlies vulnerable on the glass and at the rim.
  3. With Paul George suspended, Tyrese Maxey’s shot volume and creation load are the cleanest Philadelphia prop implications.
  4. If Embiid is confirmed, Philadelphia’s offensive efficiency outlook improves significantly.
  5. Durant being out forces Houston’s offense to flow through Thompson and Sengun, reshaping assist and scoring prop distributions.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

  • Josh Green (thumb) – Charlotte Hornets – Probable
  • Julius Randle (thumb) – Minnesota Timberwolves – Questionable
  • Anthony Edwards (back) – Minnesota Timberwolves – Questionable
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) – Memphis Grizzlies – Questionable
  • Joel Embiid (ankle) – Philadelphia 76ers – Probable
  • Kevin Durant (ankle) – Houston Rockets – Out

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

The late statuses in Minnesota vs. Memphis are the slate’s most significant swing factors. Two questionable stars for the Wolves against a Grizzlies team missing half its rotation creates volatility in both directions.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 2.

