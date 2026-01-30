NBA Injury Report & Betting Edge: Luka, Booker & Star Impact (Jan 30)

Across the ten-game slate, several teams are dealing with multi-player absences or true game-time calls. Luka Doncic headlines the questionable list, while Devin Booker and Tyler Herro are among those notables who remain out.

Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

Toronto Raptors @ Orlando Magic Injury Report & Trends

Orlando is missing a key scorer, and Toronto is shorthanded at center.



Franz Wagner is out, and he is a 22.2 point-per-game scorer with a 25.9% usage rate .



Orlando’s results have dipped without him: 14-11 with Wagner (plus-2.0 net rating) versus 9-11 without (minus-5.0) .



Toronto is without Jakob Poeltl , who averages 9.7 points and 7.7 rebounds .



The Raptors have been steady without him: 13-8 with Poeltl (plus-3.0 net rating) versus 16-12 without (plus-0.4) .



Orlando’s expected starters include Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane , so the creation burden likely shifts toward that duo.



Los Angeles Lakers @ Washington Wizards Injury Report & Trends

This game revolves around whether Los Angeles gets its primary engine.



Luka Doncic is questionable, and he is a 33.6 point-per-game creator with a 38.1% usage rate .



The Lakers have been meaningfully better with Luka: 23-14 with Doncic (plus-0.3 net rating) versus 4-4 without (minus-7.0) .



Austin Reaves (calf) is also questionable, and he brings 26.6 points per game with a 28.8% usage rate .



Washington has multiple rotation pieces out, including Marvin Bagley III and Tristan Vukcevic (hamstring).



The Wizards are on a back-to-back, with one day of rest after playing Milwaukee yesterday.



Portland Trail Blazers @ New York Knicks Injury Report & Trends

New York has two key questionable tags that can reshape its wing and guard minutes.



Josh Hart is questionable, and the Knicks’ season profile swings: 24-12 with Hart (plus-7.4 net rating) versus 5-6 without (minus-3.5) .



Hart’s all-around line is impressive across multiple categories: 12.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game .



Miles McBride (ankle) is also questionable, and New York has been slightly better with him: 22-13 with McBride (plus-6.0 net rating) versus 7-5 without (plus-1.5) .



Portland’s main swing piece, Deni Avdija, is questionable. He is producing 25.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game .



If Hart or McBride sit, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges become even more central to New York’s shot creation.



Memphis Grizzlies @ New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report & Trends

Memphis is missing multiple frontcourt and backcourt pieces, and one absence is a major on-court swing.



Santi Aldama (knee) is out, and Memphis has cratered without him in a small sample: 18-24 with Aldama (minus-1.1 net rating) versus 0-3 without (minus-7.7) .



Ja Morant is out, removing an 8.1 assists-per-game lead guard with a 32.3% usage rate .



Memphis has been slightly worse without Morant: 7-13 with Ja (minus-1.3 net rating) versus 11-14 without (minus-1.8) .



Zach Edey remains out, and he has been highly productive: 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks per game .



New Orleans’ expected starters include Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy , which keeps the Pelicans’ scoring base intact.



Sacramento Kings @ Boston Celtics Injury Report & Trends

Boston’s injury list is more about availability than a single massive swing, while Sacramento is missing key scoring.



Jaylen Brown is day-to-day, and he is a 29.4 point-per-game scorer with a 36.7% usage rate .



Sacramento’s Malik Monk (ankle) is questionable, and he is a 12.5 point-per-game guard shooting 42.7% from three .



The Kings are also without Keegan Murray , who is producing 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game .



With Monk out, more creation falls to DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis in the starting group.



Chicago Bulls @ Miami Heat Injury Report & Trends

Miami is missing a primary scorer, and Chicago has a major question in the frontcourt.



Tyler Herro is out, and he is a 21.9 point-per-game scorer with a 25.7% usage rate .



Miami has been better without him this season: 4-7 with Herro (minus-5.5 net rating) versus 21-16 without (plus-3.6) .



Chicago’s biggest hinge is Jalen Smith’s day-to-day status. The Bulls have a dramatic split: 23-17 with Smith (minus-0.1 net rating) versus 0-7 without (minus-13.3) .



Josh Giddey is also day-to-day, bringing 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game .



If Smith sits again, Chicago’s interior rotation gets thinner, and Miami’s half-court matchups become cleaner.



Cleveland Cavaliers @ Phoenix Suns Injury Report & Trends

Phoenix is missing its top scorer, and Cleveland is down key pieces in the backcourt and frontcourt.



Devin Booker is out, and Phoenix’s season results swing hard: 25-15 with Booker (plus-4.2 net rating) versus 3-4 without (minus-7.9) .



Booker’s production is elite volume: 25.4 points per game with a 31.4% usage rate .



Cleveland is without Darius Garland (toe). The Cavaliers have still won without him: 13-13 with Garland (plus-2.8 net rating) versus 16-7 without (plus-3.4) .



Evan Mobley is also out, and Cleveland has been slightly better without him: 25-17 with Mobley (plus-2.7 net rating) versus 4-3 without (plus-5.6) .



Phoenix’s expected starters include Grayson Allen and Dillon Brooks , so shot volume should consolidate into that perimeter group.



Brooklyn Nets @ Utah Jazz Injury Report & Trends

Utah is missing its top scorer, and Brooklyn is without a key rotation forward.



Lauri Markkanen is out, and Utah’s already bad season has fallen apart further without him: 14-21 with Markkanen (minus-6.1 net rating) versus 1-12 without (minus-16.8) .



Markkanen is a 27.4 point-per-game scorer with a 27.5% usage rate , so the Jazz lose both spacing and primary scoring.



Noah Clowney (back) is out for Brooklyn, and the Nets are winless without him: 12-31 with Clowney (minus-6.5 net rating) versus 0-3 without (minus-15.0) .



Utah also has Cody Williams (illness) questionable and Jusuf Nurkic day-to-day, which can further stress the rotation.



Los Angeles Clippers @ Denver Nuggets Injury Report & Trends

This is the slate’s biggest two-sided injury swing, with a star questionable and a superstar already ruled out.



Kawhi Leonard (knee) will suit up, and the Clippers’ season profile changes sharply: 18-14 with Leonard (plus-3.3 net rating) versus 4-9 without (minus-7.1) .



Leonard is a 27.9-point-per-game scorer with a 32.5% usage rate , and his availability affects both ends of the court.



Denver is missing Aaron Gordon , plus Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson , which strips away multiple two-way rotation pieces.



If Leonard plays, the market has to account for a higher Clippers ceiling against a depleted Denver frontcourt.



Detroit Pistons @ Golden State Warriors Injury Report & Trends

Golden State is missing a high-usage wing, and Detroit is without a key rotation guard.



Jimmy Butler III is out for the season, and Golden State has been much worse without him: 23-15 with Butler (plus-4.8 net rating) versus 4-7 without (minus-3.7) .



Butler was a 20.0 point-per-game scorer with a 23.0% usage rate , so the Warriors have lost a stabilizing creator for the rest of the year.



Detroit’s Caris LeVert (illness) is questionable after missing yesterday’s game. The Pistons have been strong either way: 23-8 with LeVert (plus-7.9 net rating) versus 10-4 without (plus-3.8) .



Golden State’s expected starters include Stephen Curry and Draymond Green , so the offense likely leans even more toward Curry’s scoring and creation.



NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, Jan. 30

Phoenix is 25-15 with Devin Booker (plus-4.2 net rating) versus 3-4 without (minus-7.9).



Chicago is 23-17 with Jalen Smith (minus-0.1 net rating) versus 0-7 without (minus-13.3).



Utah is 14-21 with Lauri Markkanen (minus-6.1 net rating) versus 1-12 without (minus-16.8).



NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

With Aaron Gordon out, Denver’s offense should run even more through Jamal Murray.



With Devin Booker out, Phoenix’s perimeter usage should consolidate around Grayson Allen and Dillon Brooks in the starting group.



Tyler Herro’s absence has not hurt Miami’s results this season, but it can still shift shot volume to the remaining starters.



If Jalen Smith sits again, Chicago’s team profile has been poor, and Miami matchups improve.



NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers



Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers



Josh Hart, New York Knicks



Miles McBride, New York Knicks



Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers



Robert Williams III, Portland Trail Blazers



Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics



Russell Westbrook, Sacramento Kings



Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls



Jalen Smith, Chicago Bulls



Cody Williams, Utah Jazz



Kevin Love, Utah Jazz



Jusuf Nurkic, Utah Jazz



Egor Demin, Brooklyn Nets



Luke Travers, Cleveland Cavaliers



The Betting Edge

The late window runs through Phoenix. Monitor Luka Doncic closely, since he creates major with or without swings.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 30.