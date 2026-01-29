NBA Injury Report Jan 29: Jokic & Giannis Betting Impact

Nikola Jokic is in a ramp-up and will be re-evaluated in about a week, so the Denver Nuggets continue to navigate life without their MVP. Giannis Antetokounmpo may have played his last game with the Milwaukee Bucks, given that he requested a trade, is currently injured, and the looming trade deadline. There are eight games tonight, and several contenders are dealing with key absences or true game-time calls.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Washington Wizards Injury Report & Trends

This matchup is shaped by a prominent star’s absence on one side and a key question mark on the other.



Giannis Antetokounmpo is out, and Milwaukee’s results slide: 14-15 with him (minus-1.8 net rating) versus 4-12 without (minus-7.6) .



Antetokounmpo’s missing production is massive: 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game with a 36.1% usage rate .



Kevin Porter Jr. is also out, removing a second ball-handler who averages 16.8 points and 7.4 assists per game .



Washington has a real late-news piece with Alex Sarr (illness) questionable. Sarr is a 17.7 points-per-game scorer with 2.2 blocks per game .



If Sarr sits, the Wizards lose rim protection and a high-usage frontcourt option, which can push Milwaukee’s half-court offense into cleaner paint touches.



Sacramento Kings @ Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report & Trends

This game has multiple questionable tags, but Philadelphia’s top-end availability looks more stable.



Joel Embiid (knee) is probable, and he remains Philadelphia’s centerpiece at 25.2 points per game with a 33.9% usage rate .



Paul George is also probable, giving the 76ers another two-way creator at 16.0 points per game .



Sacramento’s backcourt is the hinge. Russell Westbrook (foot) is questionable, and Malik Monk (ankle) is questionable.



Westbrook is averaging 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game , while Monk adds 12.5 points per game with strong three-point efficiency at 42.7% .



If one or both sit, more creation has to flow through Zach LaVine , DeMar DeRozan , and Domantas Sabonis , and the Kings’ shot profile can skew more toward half-court isolations.



Houston Rockets @ Atlanta Hawks Injury Report & Trends

Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, and Atlanta’s frontcourt health is the key variable.



Onyeka Okongwu is day-to-day and producing 16.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game , so if he plays, Atlanta keeps its usual interior scoring and rebounding structure.



Houston is missing multiple rotation forwards with Tari Eason out and Dorian Finney-Smith out.



Eason’s two-way impact matters, and Houston is 15-10 with him (plus-6.8 net rating) this season.



With those wings out, Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson become even more central to Houston’s shot creation and transition pressure.



Charlotte Hornets @ Dallas Mavericks Injury Report & Trends

Dallas is short-handed in the frontcourt, and the on-ball workload is concentrated.



Anthony Davis is out, removing a 20.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per game anchor.



Cooper Flagg is day-to-day and has been a primary engine, averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game .



Klay Thompson is also day-to-day, which matters for spacing and secondary scoring.



If Flagg or Thompson sit, Dallas leans harder on Naji Marshall , Max Christie , and PJ Washington to cover usage and minutes.



Charlotte is without Mason Plumlee , which can keep Moussa Diabate locked into a larger interior role behind LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller .



Miami Heat @ Chicago Bulls Injury Report & Trends

Neither team has listed an official report yet, but there are key absences to monitor from last night.



Davion Mitchell (shoulder) and Tyler Herro (ribs) both missed last night’s game and may be out again tonight for Miami.



Chicago’s injury slate is mostly clean, with Zach Collins remaining out at least until mid-February and Tre Jones questionable after missing the last three games.



If Herro and Mitchell both sit again, Miami’s backcourt depth takes another hit, which can impact perimeter shot creation and transition speed.



Brooklyn Nets @ Denver Nuggets Injury Report & Trends

This is the slate’s biggest injury-driven matchup because Denver is missing its offensive hub.



Nikola Jokic is out, and Denver’s profile shifts: 22-10 with him (plus-7.2 net rating) versus 9-6 without (minus-1.9) .



Jokic’s production is elite: 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 10.9 assists per game .



Denver also has Aaron Gordon out and Christian Braun (ankle) out, stacking more two-way losses around the rotation.



Jamal Murray (hamstring/hip) is probable, and his availability matters for shot quality and late-clock creation at 25.9 points and 7.4 assists per game .



Jonas Valanciunas (calf) is probable, which stabilizes Denver’s center minutes with Jokic sidelined.



Brooklyn is thin too, with Noah Clowney (back) out and Egor Demin out, but the market focus stays on how Denver scores without Jokic.



Detroit Pistons @ Phoenix Suns Injury Report & Trends

Phoenix is missing its top scorer, and the backcourt is still unsettled.



Devin Booker is out, and the Suns have been far less effective: 25-15 with him (plus-4.2 net rating) versus 2-4 without (minus-12.2) .



Booker’s absence removes 25.4 points per game with a 31.4% usage rate .



Jalen Green (hamstring) is questionable, but he has only played four games this season.



Detroit is without Caris LeVert , and the Pistons have still been strong: 23-8 with him (plus-7.9 net rating) .



With Booker out, Phoenix needs more shot volume from Dillon Brooks and Grayson Allen , while Mark Williams becomes a key finisher and rebounder.



Oklahoma City Thunder @ Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report & Trends

Oklahoma City’s guard rotation is the story, and it is a meaningful one even for an elite team.



Ajay Mitchell is out, and the Thunder’s season splits are dramatic: 36-6 with him (plus-15.3 net rating) versus 2-4 without (minus-4.5) .



Mitchell is averaging 14.1 points per game , and his absence can force more creation onto the remaining guards.



Alex Caruso (adductor) is out, removing a defensive playmaker who averages 1.4 steals per game .



Cason Wallace (hip) is questionable, which could further thin Oklahoma City’s perimeter defense and ball pressure.



Minnesota has Terrence Shannon Jr. out, but the Timberwolves still have their primary scoring and rebounding core available in the projected starters.



NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, Jan. 29

Denver is 22-10 with Jokic (plus-7.2 net rating) versus 9-6 without (minus-1.9).



Milwaukee is 14-15 with Antetokounmpo (minus-1.8 net rating) versus 4-12 without (minus-7.6).



Phoenix is 25-15 with Booker (plus-4.2 net rating) versus 2-4 without (minus-12.2).



Oklahoma City is 36-6 with Mitchell (plus-15.3 net rating) versus 2-4 without (minus-4.5).



NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Denver without Jokic is a full-market repricing spot, especially with Gordon and Braun out as well.



Milwaukee without Antetokounmpo and Porter shifts creation to the remaining starters, which can raise assist and usage opportunities elsewhere.



Phoenix without Booker is a clear downgrade, and it can concentrate scoring chances for Brooks and Allen.



Oklahoma City’s Mitchell-Caruso absences could matter most in live betting if Minnesota keeps the game in the half-court.



Sacramento’s questionable backcourt makes pregame props fragile, and late confirmation can be the edge.



NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards



Russell Westbrook, Sacramento Kings



Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings



Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers



Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks



Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks



Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks



Terance Mann, Brooklyn Nets



Collin Gillespie, Phoenix Suns



Jalen Green, Phoenix Suns



Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder



The Betting Edge

The slate starts with Denver's offense without Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee's shot distribution without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Phoenix also has a clean, proven drop-off without Devin Booker, which keeps that game on the watch list.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 29.