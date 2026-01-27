NBA Injury Report Jan 27: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Deni Avdija Effect

The biggest injury lever on January 27 is Giannis Antetokounmpo out for the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee’s profile shifts hard without its 28.0 points-per-game, 36.1% usage engine, and it comes in a road spot against a Philadelphia 76ers team with two major day-to-day tags of its own.

Across the seven-game slate, several teams are dealing with high-impact absences or true game-time calls. Devin Booker is out for the Phoenix Suns. Kawhi Leonard is questionable for the Los Angeles Clippers. Oklahoma City is missing multiple rotation pieces, including Ajay Mitchell (abdominal) and Alex Caruso (adductor).

Washington has two starters carrying real pregame uncertainty, and that matters for both scoring creation and lineup stability.



Khris Middleton (foot) is questionable , and Washington has struggled in his minutes: 9-21 with him (minus-10.6 net rating) versus 1-13 without (minus-11.4) .



Bilal Coulibaly (lower-back) is questionable , and the Wizards have been better without him: 7-18 with him (minus-11.8) versus 3-16 without (minus-9.6) .



If Middleton sits, more offense has to run through Tre Johnson and Kyshawn George from the starting group.



Portland is also dealing with a key absence up front: Deni Avdija is out , removing a 26.0 points-per-game, 29.3% usage scorer from the expected starting lineup.



Sacramento’s backcourt is the swing point. Two rotation guards are questionable, and the Kings are already in a rough team form pocket.



Zach LaVine (back) is questionable , and Sacramento has been slightly worse without him: 9-25 with him (minus-8.3 net rating) versus 3-10 without (minus-15.1) .



Malik Monk is questionable , and the Kings have been similar either way: 10-27 with him (minus-9.9) versus 2-8 without (minus-11.1) .



Keegan Murray is out , which further thins Sacramento’s wing rotation.



If LaVine sits, the creation burden tilts even more toward Russell Westbrook , DeMar DeRozan , and Domantas Sabonis from the projected starters.



This game has a two-sided injury story. Milwaukee is missing its top option, and Philadelphia has two day-to-day stars.



Giannis Antetokounmpo remains out , and Milwaukee’s results crater: 14-15 with him (minus-1.8 net rating) versus 4-11 without (minus-6.9) .



Antetokounmpo’s absence removes a 28.0 points-per-game, 36.1% usage driver, and it also changes Milwaukee’s shot profile and rim pressure.



Kevin Porter Jr. is out , and the Bucks have been worse without him: 11-12 with him (minus-2.6) versus 7-14 without (minus-4.7) .



On the Philadelphia side, Joel Embiid is day-to-day, and Paul George is day-to-day . If either sits, Tyrese Maxey becomes even more central as a 29.4 points-per-game lead guard.



Oklahoma City is still elite, but it is missing multiple rotation pieces, and the guard depth is the key issue.



Ajay Mitchell (abdominal) is out , and the Thunder have shown a noticeable split: 36-6 with him (plus-15.3 net rating) versus 1-4 without (minus-7.2) .



Alex Caruso (adductor) is out , and Oklahoma City has been worse without him: 25-6 with him (plus-15.2) versus 12-4 without (plus-8.6) .



Cason Wallace (hip) is questionable , which could further stress the perimeter rotation if he is limited or out.



New Orleans does not list any active, high-impact injuries in this matchup.



Phoenix is playing without its top-scoring guard, which forces a different offensive hierarchy.



Devin Booker is out , and the Suns’ season results swing sharply: 25-15 with him (plus-4.2 net rating) versus 1-4 without (minus-15.4) .



Booker’s absence removes a 25.4 points-per-game, 31.4% usage creator. It also increases the need for shot-making from the remaining starters.



Jalen Green is day-to-day , but he has only played four games. That makes him less relevant to the nightly baseline.



Brooklyn has Cam Thomas (ankle) as probable , which is important for a Nets team that needs perimeter scoring support around Michael Porter and Nic Claxton .



Denver is missing its centerpiece, and it is also juggling multiple rotation statuses.



Nikola Jokic is out , and Denver has been slightly worse without him: 22-10 with him (plus-7.2 net rating) versus 9-5 without (plus-4.5) .



Aaron Gordon is out , and Denver has been better without him: 16-6 with him (plus-6.2) versus 15-9 without (plus-2.9) .



Jonas Valanciunas (calf) is probable, and Jamal Murray (hamstring/hip) is probable , which stabilizes the Nuggets’ starting structure if both go.



Detroit is missing a key guard: Caris LeVert is out , and the Pistons have been worse without him: 23-8 with him (plus-7.9) versus 9-3 without (plus-5.8) .



This game is the slate’s biggest late-swap hinge because the Clippers’ top scorer is questionable.



Kawhi Leonard is questionable , and the Clippers have been meaningfully worse without him: 16-14 with him (plus-1.9 net rating) versus 5-9 without (minus-3.9) .



Leonard’s availability matters because he is a 28.1 points-per-game, 32.4% usage scorer, and it changes how much creation falls to James Harden .



Utah is missing its top scorer: Lauri Markkanen is out , and the Jazz have struggled without him: 14-19 with him (minus-5.6) versus 1-12 without (minus-16.8) .



Utah also has Jusuf Nurkic day-to-day and Kevin Love day-to-day , which can further thin the frontcourt rotation.



NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis Jan. 27

Oklahoma City is 36-6 with Ajay Mitchell (plus-15.3 net rating) versus 1-4 without (minus-7.2) .



Phoenix is 25-15 with Devin Booker (plus-4.2 net rating) versus 1-4 without (minus-15.4) .



Milwaukee is 14-15 with Giannis Antetokounmpo (minus-1.8 net rating) versus 4-11 without (minus-6.9) .



Utah is 14-19 with Lauri Markkanen (minus-5.6 net rating) versus 1-12 without (minus-16.8) .



NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Bucks games can become matchup-dependent without Antetokounmpo , because the offense loses a 28.0 points-per-game focal point and primary usage hub.



Suns’ sides and totals are sensitive to Booker’s absence , given the extreme team split and his 31.4% usage role.



Thunder pricing can still be rich, but Mitchell’s absence is real , and it is one of the largest net rating swings on the slate.



Clippers markets should move on Leonard news , because his on-off split is clear and his scoring load is massive.



Jazz offense takes a major hit without Markkanen , which can impact both Utah team totals and opponent defensive props.



NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards



Khris Middleton, Washington Wizards



Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings



Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings



Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers



Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers



Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder



Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets



Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers



Kris Dunn, Los Angeles Clippers



Jusuf Nurkic, Utah Jazz



Kevin Love, Utah Jazz



The Betting Edge

The slate’s cleanest injury signals are Antetokounmpo out, Booker out, and the massive Oklahoma City split tied to Mitchell out. The late decision that could reshape the night is Kawhi Leonard’s questionable status in Utah.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 27.