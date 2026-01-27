NBA Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Tuesday, January 27

Seven games on the board tonight. I’ve got two back-to-back spots (Portland and Philadelphia). I’ve got one monster travel tax (Detroit to Denver, 1,154.6 miles). And I’ve got a couple of inflated spreads where the market is begging you to lay it.

We’ve also been cashing. 30-20 on the month and riding a three-game winning streak. I’m not getting cute. I’m pressing the spots where the schedule and the injury report line up with the number.

Milwaukee Bucks +10.5 (3 units)

Where to Watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Tonight?

Arena: Xfinity Mobile Arena



Location: Philadelphia, PA



Where to Watch: NBA League Pass



Date: January 27, 2026



Time: 8:00 PM ET



Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Milwaukee Bucks +10.5 (-111) +354 22.0% 20% Philadelphia 76ers -10.5 (-110) -458 82.1% 78%

Odds as of January 27, 2026, at 8:23 AM ET

Philadelphia got absolutely demolished by Charlotte last night, 130-93, in one of their worst losses of the season. Now they’re right back on the floor, laying 10.5 on zero days’ rest. This is a pure schedule-and-availability fade at a premium number. Philadelphia is 7-16 on the second night of back-to-backs since 2025, with an average margin of -4.8. It gets worse in the exact kind of spot they’re in tonight. In “three games in four days" windows, Philadelphia is 9-20 (31.03%) with an average margin of -6.5. Now layer in the injury uncertainty.

Joel Embiid and Paul George are both on the report. I’m not guessing who plays. I’m saying the market is asking Philly to win by margin in a fatigue spot where they’ve consistently failed to do it. Meanwhile, Milwaukee gets three days’ rest and walks in with a clean schedule setup. Yes, the Bucks are missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Porter Jr., but that’s exactly why I want the points, not the moneyline. Give me the double digits in a game where the favorite’s legs are the biggest “injury".

Denver Nuggets +7.0 (2 units)

Where to Watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons Tonight?

Arena: Ball Arena



Location: Denver, CO



Where to Watch: NBA League Pass



Date: January 27, 2026



Time: 9:00 PM ET



Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Detroit Pistons -7.0 (-110) -259 72.1% 69% Denver Nuggets +7.0 (-110) +211 32.2% 31%

Odds as of January 27, 2026, at 8:23 AM ET

I’m taking the points because the spot screams “Denver hang." Start with the schedule. Denver has three days’ rest and opens a four-game home stand. Detroit has one day’s rest and is starting a three-game road trip after traveling 1,154.6 miles. That’s a real tax, and it matters more when you’re laying a full seven. Now, stack the form.

Denver is 6-4 against the spread in their last ten. Detroit is also 6-4 against the spread in their last ten, but the Pistons’ profile is built on grind games: nine unders in their last ten. That’s exactly the kind of environment where big road spreads get fragile. And I’m not ignoring the injury report.

Nikola Jokic’s absence is massive, and it’s why we’re getting this number. But Detroit is also missing Caris LeVert, and Denver still has multiple key pieces listed as probable, like Jamal Murray and Peyton Watson. I don’t need Denver to win. I need them to show up with fresh legs at home and keep a lower-scoring game inside the number. Seven is a lot in a matchup where Detroit’s recent games have been living in the mud.

The Betting Edge

3 units: Milwaukee Bucks +10.5



2 units: Denver Nuggets +7.0



If you want to lay big favorites tonight, be my guest. I’m taking the points where the schedule is doing the heavy lifting. Ride with me or fade me. Either way, pick a side and live with it.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 27.