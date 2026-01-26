Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Monday, January 26

Monday’s slate brings a full menu of prop opportunities. The key is staying disciplined. Hit rates matter, but the best edges come when matchup history, role, and pricing all line up.

After scanning every game in the data, four props stand out. Each one has multiple supporting angles, plus a price worth shopping.

NBA Player Props for Monday, January 26

Jaylen Brown Over 41.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Portland Trail Blazers @ Boston Celtics Matchup

Arena: TD Garden



Location: Boston, MA



TV: NBA League Pass



Date: January 26, 2026



Time: 8:00 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -114 53.27% DraftKings (Best Price) -111 52.61%

Odds as of January 26, 2026, at 9:30 AM ET

Jaylen Brown enters tonight’s matchup with a profile bettors want in a combo market. He has cleared this line in 100% of his last five games and 70% of his last ten. Brown is also on a five-game over streak. The line is tight to his baseline, with a 41.5 season average. The floor is stable at 35.2, with a ceiling of 47.0. At a slightly improved number, DraftKings at -111 is the cleanest way to play it.

Coby White Over 28.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Los Angeles Lakers @ Chicago Bulls Matchup

Arena: United Center



Location: Chicago, IL



TV: NBA League Pass



Date: January 26, 2026



Time: 8:00 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -109 52.15% FanDuel (Best Price) -104 50.98%

Odds as of January 26, 2026, at 9:30 AM ET

Coby White has been a steady PRA target at this number. He has cleared 28.5 in 80% of his last five games and is riding a four-game over streak. The matchup history is the separator. White has hit this line in 100% of his last four games against Los Angeles. The distribution also supports it, with an away average of 28.9 and a home hit rate of 100% in his last three. The range is playable, with a 20.2 floor and a 35.0 ceiling. FanDuel at -104 is the best price.

Jalen Suggs Over 2.5 Rebounds

Orlando Magic @ Cleveland Cavaliers Matchup

Arena: Rocket Arena



Location: Cleveland, OH



TV: NBA League Pass



Date: January 26, 2026



Time: 7:00 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -131 56.71%

Odds as of January 26, 2026, at 9:30 AM ET

Jalen Suggs is priced like a coin flip, but the data says otherwise. He has cleared 2.5 rebounds in 60% of his last five games and 80% of his last ten. The season hit rate is even stronger at 73.91%, with a 3.5 season average. The opponent history supports it, with a 70% hit rate in 10 games against Cleveland. The floor is also above the line at 2.75, which matters for a low rebound number. With no better price listed, the play is still viable at the consensus.

The Betting Edge

Four props. Four different games. Each one is backed by hit rates plus matchup-specific context. That’s the process that keeps bettors on the right side of the number.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 26.