Best NBA Bets Friday, March 13: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

We went a perfect 2-for-2 in yesterday’s edition of our NBA Best Bets, including Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. notching a second straight double-double and cashing at +280 odds.

Let’s keep the momentum rolling as we tackle an eight-game slate on this Friday!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves -6 (-106) @ Golden State Warriors

The Timberwolves (40-26) have dropped three straight games but are primed for a massive bounce-back performance against a depleted Warriors (32-33) squad. Golden State already lost Jimmy Butler to a season-ending ACL tear in January and will continue to be without superstar Stephen Curry (knee) and starting forward Moses Moody (wrist). To make matters worse, the Dubs have dropped five of their last six games at the Chase Center, losing by an average of 14.2 points in those contests.

On the other side of the court, Anthony Edwards continues to play exceptional basketball, scoring at least 30 points in five of his past eight games while also recording at least one steal in 13 consecutive outings. Minnesota boasts a +227 overall scoring differential on the year and matches up incredibly well against a Warriors team lacking defensive anchors. Expect the T-Wolves, who are still a strong 18-14 SU on the road, to take advantage of Golden State’s injury woes and comfortably cover the spread.

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2. Indiana Pacers +13.5 (-106) vs. New York Knicks

Backing a 15-51 team on an 11-game losing streak might feel incredibly uncomfortable, but laying 13.5 points on the road in the NBA is a massive number, even for a strong team like the 42-25 Knicks. New York is coming off a win but is dealing with a murky injury report as starters Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Josh Hart (knee) are both listed as questionable. If the Knicks decide to rest or limit the minutes of their core rotation, pulling away by 14 or more points will be a tall order.

Granted, the Pacers are certainly dealing with their own extensive injury report. However, Indiana has proven it can hang around as double-digit underdogs, boasting a winning ATS record when getting 13.5 points or more this season. At home against a rival, I think the Pacers’ depth pieces deliver a spirited effort to keep this game just close enough to sneak inside the massive spread.