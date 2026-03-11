Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Night: Ranking the 20 Highest-Scoring Games in NBA History

1. Wilt Chamberlain: The Century Mark (100 Points)
The Unreachable Summit of Professional Basketball
On March 2, 1962, the "Big Dipper" achieved a feat that many experts believe will never be duplicated. Playing for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks in Hershey, PA, Chamberlain shot 36-of-63 from the field and an uncharacteristic 28-of-32 from the free-throw line.
-
Final Score: Philadelphia Warriors 169, New York Knicks 147.
-
Statistical Marvel: Wilt played all 48 minutes and grabbed 25 rebounds alongside the triple-digit scoring.
-
Historical Context: There is no video footage of the game; only a radio broadcast and the iconic photo of Wilt holding a handwritten "100" sign remain.