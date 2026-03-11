Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Night: Ranking the 20 Highest-Scoring Games in NBA History

Who Takes the Crown?

The Ultimate Debate: Who Had the Most Impressive Night?

Now that the history books have a new entry at #2, the basketball world is divided. Is Bam Adebayo’s 83-point explosion more impressive than Wilt’s 100, given the modern defensive schemes and the sheer stamina required to hit 36 free throws? Or does Kobe Bryant’s 81 still reign supreme because he dragged a struggling Lakers team to a comeback victory? What about MJ's ice-cold disposal of Cleveland?