Clippers Edge Knicks 126-118: Kawhi Leonard Ties All-Time Milestone

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – It wasn’t the cleanest performance, but the Los Angeles Clippers will take it. On a night that featured stretches of sloppy offense and a relentless push from the New York Knicks, the Clippers leaned on composure, timely shooting and their star forward to close out a 126–118 win Monday night at Intuit Dome.

Darius Garland Delivers the Dagger

And when the game needed a moment of clarity, it came from Darius Garland. With just under five minutes remaining and the Knicks threatening to make it a game, Garland rose up beyond the arc and buried a three-pointer that pushed the Clippers’ lead to double digits. The shot steadied the building and effectively put the game on ice. Garland finished with 23 points and seven assists in 30 minutes, knocking down 5-of-9 from three-point range.

Kawhi Leonard Reaches Career Milestone

But the tone of the night belonged to Kawhi Leonard. Leonard dictated the pace from the opening tip and methodically filled the stat sheet, finishing with 29 points, eight assists and seven rebounds while shooting 10-of-19 from the field. It was the kind of controlled performance Clippers fans have come to expect — efficient, patient and quietly dominant.

The performance also added another statistical milestone. Leonard recorded his 74th career game with at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists, tying him with Kemba Walker, Ray Allen, and Jason Kidd on the all-time list.

Bennedict Mathurin and the Bench Spark

While Leonard anchored the starting unit, the Clippers’ bench delivered a major spark — particularly from Bennedict Mathurin. Mathurin exploded for 28 points and seven rebounds off the bench, shooting 9-of-20 from the field and consistently attacking the rim. The Clippers finished with 37 bench points, with small contributions sprinkled throughout the rotation — two points from Jordan Miller in 18 minutes, three from Nicolas Batum in 11 minutes and four from Isaiah Jackson in 17 minutes.

Defensive Hustle and the Turnover Disparity

Defense and hustle came from Derrick Jones Jr., who scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds but made his biggest impact disrupting the Knicks’ offense. Jones Jr. tallied three steals and two blocks while helping fuel a Clippers defense that forced turnovers throughout the night.

The Knicks never fully found their rhythm against the Clippers’ pressure. New York committed 20 turnovers compared to just eight by Los Angeles — a disparity that proved decisive despite the Knicks dominating the glass 51–36. The Clippers capitalized on those mistakes, finishing with 12 steals, four blocks and 19 fast-break points.

Knicks’ Firepower and Western Conference Standings

Still, the Knicks had no shortage of firepower. Karl-Anthony Towns powered New York with a game-high 35 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes, while Jalen Brunson added 28 points and eight assists in 38 minutes. Josh Hart contributed 12 points and 13 rebounds with his usual defensive energy, and OG Anunoby chipped in 22 points and six rebounds. Mikal Bridges was the only Knicks starter held under double figures, finishing with seven points and seven rebounds.

Despite multiple pushes from New York, the game never quite flipped. The Knicks’ largest lead was just one point, while the Clippers led by as many as 15. The win lifts the Clippers to 32–32, where they are now tied with the Golden State Warriors for the Western Conference’s eighth seed. It wasn’t perfect. But on a night where execution came and went, the Clippers leaned on their stars, forced mistakes and did just enough to protect home court. Sometimes in March, that’s all that matters. The Clippers will have Tuesday off before returning to Intuit Dome on Wednesday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Clippers vs. Knicks: Key Player Statistics