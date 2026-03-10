Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NBA · 1 hour ago

Clippers Edge Knicks 126-118: Kawhi Leonard Ties All-Time Milestone

Fredo Cervantes

Host · Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – It wasn’t the cleanest performance, but the Los Angeles Clippers will take it. On a night that featured stretches of sloppy offense and a relentless push from the New York Knicks, the Clippers leaned on composure, timely shooting and their star forward to close out a 126–118 win Monday night at Intuit Dome.

Darius Garland Delivers the Dagger

And when the game needed a moment of clarity, it came from Darius Garland. With just under five minutes remaining and the Knicks threatening to make it a game, Garland rose up beyond the arc and buried a three-pointer that pushed the Clippers’ lead to double digits. The shot steadied the building and effectively put the game on ice. Garland finished with 23 points and seven assists in 30 minutes, knocking down 5-of-9 from three-point range.

Kawhi Leonard Reaches Career Milestone

But the tone of the night belonged to Kawhi Leonard. Leonard dictated the pace from the opening tip and methodically filled the stat sheet, finishing with 29 points, eight assists and seven rebounds while shooting 10-of-19 from the field. It was the kind of controlled performance Clippers fans have come to expectefficient, patient and quietly dominant.

The performance also added another statistical milestone. Leonard recorded his 74th career game with at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists, tying him with Kemba Walker, Ray Allen, and Jason Kidd on the all-time list.

Bennedict Mathurin and the Bench Spark

While Leonard anchored the starting unit, the Clippers’ bench delivered a major spark — particularly from Bennedict Mathurin. Mathurin exploded for 28 points and seven rebounds off the bench, shooting 9-of-20 from the field and consistently attacking the rim. The Clippers finished with 37 bench points, with small contributions sprinkled throughout the rotation — two points from Jordan Miller in 18 minutes, three from Nicolas Batum in 11 minutes and four from Isaiah Jackson in 17 minutes.

Defensive Hustle and the Turnover Disparity

Defense and hustle came from Derrick Jones Jr., who scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds but made his biggest impact disrupting the Knicks’ offense. Jones Jr. tallied three steals and two blocks while helping fuel a Clippers defense that forced turnovers throughout the night.

The Knicks never fully found their rhythm against the Clippers’ pressure. New York committed 20 turnovers compared to just eight by Los Angeles — a disparity that proved decisive despite the Knicks dominating the glass 51–36. The Clippers capitalized on those mistakes, finishing with 12 steals, four blocks and 19 fast-break points.

Knicks’ Firepower and Western Conference Standings

Still, the Knicks had no shortage of firepower. Karl-Anthony Towns powered New York with a game-high 35 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes, while Jalen Brunson added 28 points and eight assists in 38 minutes. Josh Hart contributed 12 points and 13 rebounds with his usual defensive energy, and OG Anunoby chipped in 22 points and six rebounds. Mikal Bridges was the only Knicks starter held under double figures, finishing with seven points and seven rebounds.

Despite multiple pushes from New York, the game never quite flipped. The Knicks’ largest lead was just one point, while the Clippers led by as many as 15. The win lifts the Clippers to 32–32, where they are now tied with the Golden State Warriors for the Western Conference’s eighth seed. It wasn’t perfect. But on a night where execution came and went, the Clippers leaned on their stars, forced mistakes and did just enough to protect home court. Sometimes in March, that’s all that matters. The Clippers will have Tuesday off before returning to Intuit Dome on Wednesday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Clippers vs. Knicks: Key Player Statistics

Player Team Points Rebounds Assists FG%
Karl-Anthony Towns NYK 35 12 7 13-22
Kawhi Leonard LAC 29 7 8 10-19
Bennedict Mathurin LAC 28 7 1 9-20
Jalen Brunson NYK 28 2 8 11-21
Darius Garland LAC 23 1 7 8-15
OG Anunoby NYK 22 6 2 8-16
Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$6.1M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$43.1M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$7.8M

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 10 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MEM

MEM

N/A

N/A

N/A

PHI

PHI

N/A

N/A

N/A

Mar 10 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
DET

DET

-17.5

-1011

O 216.5

BKN

BKN

+17.5

+809

U 216.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 3 weeks ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 3 weeks ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 3 weeks ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
NBA · 17 hours ago
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
NBA · 17 hours ago
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
NBA · 3 days ago
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
NBA · 3 days ago
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall
NBA · 4 days ago
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall