Dončić drops 44 as Lakers power past Pacers

LOS ANGELES — There are nights when the offense runs smoothly, nights when the ball moves, and nights when everything feels under control. And then there are nights like Friday at Crypto.com Arena, when Luka Dončić turns the entire building into his personal stage.

The Los Angeles Lakers rode a breathtaking performance from Dončić to a 128–117 win over the Indiana Pacers, but the final score barely captures the story of the night. This one was decided long before the final buzzer.

It was, simply put, the Luka Show.

A First-Quarter Avalanche

With LeBron James held out Friday night, the offensive responsibility fell squarely on Dončić and Austin Reaves.

Dončić wasted no time accepting the assignment.

He scored 22 points in the opening quarter, playing all 12 minutes and drilling five three-pointers without a miss. Every time the Pacers seemed to settle defensively, Dončić found another gear — a step-back here, a deep pull-up there, and even a banked triple for good measure. It was the fifth time this season Dončić has scored 20 or more points in the first quarter, the most by any player in a season since play-by-play tracking began in 1996–97.

And yes, his former coach noticed.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, who coached Dončić earlier in his career, spoke glowingly before the game.

“He’s gonna be an MVP,” Carlisle said. “Luka is the extra special of the most extra special in terms of what he can do on a basketball court.”

By the end of the night, it looked less like praise and more like prophecy.

Historic Shot-Making

By halftime, Dončić had already crossed into statistical territory rarely seen.

According to the Lakers, he became the only player this season to record at least 29 points, six made threes, six rebounds and three assists in a single half — and remarkably, he’s now done it four times, something no player has accomplished multiple times in the past 30 seasons.

Still, he wasn’t finished.

Dončić erupted again in the third quarter, pouring in 15 more points as the Pacers continued searching — unsuccessfully — for an answer. Every defensive look failed. Traps, switches, drop coverage — none of it mattered.

“He just really imposed his will and took control of the game early,” Lakers head coach JJ Redick said afterward.

Redick summed up Dončić’s shooting display with a grin.

“He can make every shot. He can make a step-back left-wing bank shot that line-drives and barely goes above the rim.”

Reaves Keeps It Rolling

By the time Dončić sat down for good, the outcome was already settled. Reaves made sure of it early in the fourth quarter. With Dončić resting, Reaves scored seven straight points, pushing the Lakers’ lead to 23 and effectively ending any hopes of a Pacers comeback. He finished with 19 points and five assists, continuing his steady production alongside Dončić.

Reaves even joked about one of Dončić’s circus shots.

“That shot he made at the end of the third off the glass,” Reaves said. “He gets bored and tries stuff. Good player.”

Supporting Cast Steps In

Several Lakers filled their roles around the superstar performance. Rui Hachimura, starting in place of James, added 13 points in 23 minutes, while Luke Kennard provided a scoring boost off the bench with 15 points, hitting three of five from beyond the arc.

“I don’t think he gets enough credit for what he can do out there,” Kennard said of Dončić. “It’s fun to watch, but it’s another thing to be a part of it.”

With Deandre Ayton sidelined by knee soreness, Jaxson Hayes started at center and chipped in nine points and four rebounds, while Marcus Smart added 11 points as Redick carefully managed minutes after Thursday’s back-to-back in Denver.

More Than Just Offense

Dončić’s stat line — 44 points, nine rebounds, five assists in 32 minutes — was spectacular enough. But he also delivered defensively, finishing with three steals and two blocks.

“I know people are not gonna talk about it, never,” Dončić said about his defense with a smile. “Just trying to do my job. Be more aggressive, more engaged. Just trying to be better on the defensive end.”

He didn’t even need the fourth quarter.

The performance marked his 10th 40-point game of the season, and it came just one night after he picked up his 15th technical foul in Denver — meaning the next one will trigger a suspension.

Redick was pleased with how Dončić handled himself Friday.

“He had very pleasant conversations with the officials tonight,” Redick said.

Managing that competitive fire, however, is not something Redick wants extinguished.

“He’s a special kind of player. He’s a special kind of person. He’s a special kind of competitor,” Redick said. “I would much rather have someone who’s trying to go out every night and kill than someone you have to literally revive with a defibrillator every other day.”

With the win, the Lakers improved to 38–25, moving within half a game of the Denver Nuggets for fifth place in the Western Conference. The team will take Saturday off before hosting the New York Knicks Sunday afternoon back at Crypto.com Arena.