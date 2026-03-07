Dončić’s historic night carves his name amongst Laker royalty against Pacers

LOS ANGELES — The first quarter was a TedTalk in inevitability. Luka Dončić caught the ball at the top of the key, sized up his defender, and launched a three-pointer that banked in off the glass like it had been guided by GPS.

Then he made another three-pointer.

Then another. Then another. Then another.

Dončić started the game going five for five from three-point range. Twenty-two points in 12 minutes. He has the most first quarters with 20-plus points in a single season in at least 30 years.

The crowd at crypto.com Arena witnessed history.

“It felt great," Dončić said afterward, his voice calm, his eyes still burning with the fire of competition. “Felt like I had my legs. They were working. Definitely needed to win this game. We came out aggressive and made the statement."

The statement was 128-117, Lakers over Pacers. The statement was 44 points in three quarters, seven three-pointers, nine rebounds. The statement was history—Dončić becoming only the fourth player in Lakers history with at least 10 40-point games in a season, joining Kobe Bryant, Elgin Baylor, and Jerry West.

If Dončić opts to end his career in Los Angeles, it’s not hard to imagine that he will add to that total.

This is Dončić’s first full season with the Lakers. In 10 years, if he continues to play how he is, he will sit atop the list.

Rick Carlisle, the Pacers’ coach and Dončić’s former mentor in Dallas, called him “impossible to game plan for" before the game.

He was right. Indiana tried everything—single coverage, double teams, switching, hedging.

Nothing worked.

“He can make every shot," JJ Redick explained. “He can make a step-back left-wing bank shot that line-drives and barely goes above the rim. He can make floaters going left, right. He’s a shot maker, but he’s also a playmaker. He’s seen every coverage, and so he has his progression of reads."

The reads were devastating.

When the Pacers blitzed, Dončić found Austin Reaves cutting. When they sagged off, he buried threes from the parking lot. When they tried to trap him in the post, he whipped passes to corners that turned into open looks for Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart.

“Some ridiculous shot making," Redick said. “Really, really good defenders. He just imposed his will and took control of the game early and gave us a cushion."

The Lakers carried a 19-point cushion into the fourth.

Dončić watched from the bench, his night complete, his place in the record book secure. He could have had 50. Could have chased history.

Instead, he chased rest, and the Lakers chased a bigger picture.

Without LeBron James—resting his accumulation of minor injuries from 23 seasons of warfare—the Lakers needed others to step forward.

They did.

Austin Reaves scored 19 points before fouling out with 4:58 left, his rhythm returning after a post-All-Star break slump that had fans worried and coaches patient.

Luke Kennard added 15 points and seven rebounds, continuing his hot shooting—over 60% from three in his last five games.

Marcus Smart scored 11 on his 32nd birthday, part of a bench unit that contributed 51 points and growing confidence.

“I always tell him, you got to shoot more," Dončić said of Kennard. “There’s a lot of times I think he could have the shot, but he didn’t shoot it. Very fun playing with him. I’m really glad that he’s on my team."

The ball movement was poetry—38 assists, 17 three-pointers on 36 attempts, 46 percent shooting from deep.

The Lakers are now shooting 41 percent from three since the All-Star break, a climb of nearly a percentage point per game.

The offense that looked stagnant in February now flows like water, finding cracks, creating advantages, turning good shots into great ones.

Dončić’s offense will dominate the highlights, but his defense deserves mention. Three steals. Two blocks. Active hands, engaged positioning, the kind of effort that critics claim he never gives.

“I know people not going to talk about it never," Dončić said. “Just trying to do my job. Trying to be more aggressive, being more engaged. Just trying to do better on defensive end."

The Lakers held Indiana to 2-for-19 from three in the first half. They forced the Pacers to endure eight straight losses. They did it without Ayton, without James, without their starting frontcourt.

“Next man up mentality," Dončić said. “We have great guys on the bench. They help us win this game."

The Lakers have won three of their last four. They’re 38-32, a half-game behind Denver, within striking distance of home-court advantage with 19 games remaining.

The schedule ahead is brutal—Knicks, Timberwolves, Bulls, Nuggets—but so is this team’s growing belief in itself.

“We want to win every game," Dončić said. “But obviously, I think we suffer a little bit against good teams. We definitely want to win those games, too."

Sunday against the Knicks represents the next test, the next opportunity to prove that this team can beat elite competition, that the third-quarter collapses are behind them, that Dončić’s historic nights can translate into historic seasons.

Los Angeles must control the controllable.

They dictate their own destiny.

If they take care of business and do what they’re supposed to do, they’ll end up where they want to be.

Where the Lakers are supposed to be is in the playoffs, with home-court advantage, with Dončić and James leading a supporting cast that finally—finally—looks comfortable in its roles.

Ten 40-point games. Fourth in Lakers history. Most in the NBA this season, passing Anthony Edwards.

The company is elite—Bryant, Baylor, West, names that echo through the rafters of crypto.com Arena.

Dončić is carving his name into stone, game by game, quarter by quarter, shot by impossible shot.

He makes it look effortless.

It isn’t.

Nothing about 44 points in three quarters is easy. Nothing about joining Lakers royalty in your first full season is easy. Nothing about carrying a team without its 41-year-old legend is easy.

But Dončić makes it look that way. Makes it look inevitable. Makes it look like the next 10 years might just be the beginning of something unforeseen in the NBA.

The heater continues. The legend grows. And the Lakers, finally, are learning how to fly.