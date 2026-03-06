Best NBA Bets Friday, March 6: Trends, Predictions & Picks for Tonight

Seven games on the slate tonight, and I’ve zeroed in on two spots where the data stacks cleanly. One is a home favorite on a heater against a depleted road team. The other is an underdog with a direct spread edge that the market hasn’t priced in: two plays, two clear angles.

Best Bet: Charlotte Hornets -7 (3 units)

Where to Watch the Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets Tonight

Arena: Spectrum Center

Location: Charlotte, NC

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

Date: March 6, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Heat vs. Hornets Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Charlotte Hornets -7 (-110) -290 74.4% 73% Miami Heat +7 (-110) +235 29.9% 28%

Odds as of March 6, 2026

The Hornets are on an absolute tear. Charlotte is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 and 6-0 ATS in their last 6 — a perfect cover streak. They’ve won six straight with dominant margins: 29 over Boston, 27 over Dallas, 16 over Portland, 24 at Indiana, and 32 over Chicago. That’s not luck. That’s a team playing elite basketball.

Miami is in the opposite spot. Norman Powell (groin) is out — their second-leading scorer at 22.5 PPG. Terry Rozier is on leave, and Nikola Jovic (back) and Simone Fontecchio (groin) are both out. The Heat are 55.1% with Powell and 46.2% without him. That drop matters when you’re laying 7 at home.

The situational trends seal it. Charlotte is 75% ATS as favorites this season and 62.1% ATS at home. Miami covers only 40.6% of the time on the road. Yes, Miami won both head-to-head meetings earlier this season by 18 and 27 — but both were in Miami, and that was before Charlotte’s current run and Miami’s injury crunch. The Hornets are the hotter, healthier team in their building. Three units.

Expert Pick: Los Angeles Clippers +7.5 (2 units)

Where to Watch the Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs Tonight

Arena: Frost Bank Center



Location: San Antonio, TX



Where to Watch: NBA League Pass



Date: March 6, 2026



Time: 9:30 PM ET



NBA Betting Odds Today: Clippers vs. Spurs Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance San Antonio Spurs -7.5 (-110) -295 74.7% 73% Los Angeles Clippers +7.5 (-110) +240 29.4% 27%

Odds as of March 6, 2026

This is the spread-specific edge. The Clippers cover 80% of the time as +7.5 underdogs in their last 20 games. When they get this many points, they typically stay within the number. Their average margin in that span is +4.5 points — they’re actually winning games on average. The Spurs average +6.6 in their last 20. For San Antonio to cover -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more. The Clippers’ profile says they don’t often lose by that much.

The Clippers are healthy where it matters. Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report and is averaging 27.7 PPG over his last six. Darius Garland is back from a toe injury and has played well in his last two. The Clippers are on a three-game win streak and haven’t lost in March. John Collins (neck) remains out, but the core is intact.

San Antonio has been dominant at home, and Wembanyama is a force — 70% cover rate on -7.5 in their last 10, recent blowouts of +40, +28, +27. But the Clippers’ direct spread history and their average margin make +7.5 the value side. Kalshi has the Spurs at 73% to win — that’s win probability, not margin. A 73% favorite can still win by 5–7 and fail to cover. Two units.

Two picks, two clear cases. Charlotte is the hottest team on the board — 9-1 ATS, 6-0 in their last six, crushing opponents by 16–32 points — and Miami is banged up on the road, where they don’t cover. In San Antonio, the Clippers’ 80% cover rate as +7.5 dogs and their +4.5 average margin say the number is too high. Pick your spots, trust the data, and let it ride. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

