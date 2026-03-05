Best NBA Bets Thursday, March 5: Trends, Predictions & Picks for Tonight

Nine games on the board tonight, and I’m zeroing in on two spots with real structural edges. One is a crippled road team walking into a fortress against a team with a genuine revenge angle. The other is a top-ten battle between two of the hottest teams in basketball, where home court and the sharper ATS profile tip the scales.

Best Bet: Houston Rockets -9.5 (3 units)

Where to Watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Tonight

Arena: Toyota Center

Location: Houston, TX

Date: March 05, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBC

NBA Betting Odds Today: Warriors vs. Rockets Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Houston Rockets -9.5 (-110) -375 78.9% 75% Golden State Warriors +9.5 (-110) +300 25.0% 25%

Odds as of March 05, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET

This one isn’t subtle. Golden State is without Stephen Curry (patellofemoral), Jimmy Butler (torn ACL), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Moses Moody (wrist), and Will Richard (ankle). That’s not a rotation trim — that’s the entire identity of the team removed from the floor. The data makes it brutal: without both Curry and Butler, the Warriors are 5-12 with a -7.9 point differential, averaging just 105.2 PPG. They’ve lost four of their last five in that lineup configuration and got blown out 101-129 by the Lakers last week.

Houston, meanwhile, has turned Toyota Center into one of the league’s toughest venues. The Rockets are 20-7 at home this season and have gone 4-0 ATS in their last four home games. Since the All-Star break, Houston ranks in the top six in both offensive rating and net rating. Golden State sits in the bottom half of the league in both categories — and that’s with Curry in the lineup. Without him, it’s not even a contest on paper.

The rebounding mismatch adds another layer. Houston’s 35.4% offensive rebounding rate dwarfs Golden State’s 25.1% — a 10-point gap that translates to multiple extra possessions per game. That’s a multiplier on an offense that’s already out-powered by tonight’s opponent. And tonight Kevin Durant faces Golden State for the first time this season, which is the kind of motivation that tends to show up on the stat sheet. The Warriors are 2-7 ATS in their last nine — now they’re going on the road shorthanded. Rockets -9.5 is the most obvious play on the board.

Expert Pick: San Antonio Spurs -3.5 (2 units)

Where to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs Tonight

Arena: Frost Bank Center

Location: San Antonio, TX

Date: March 05, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: League Pass

NBA Betting Odds Today: Pistons vs. Spurs Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance San Antonio Spurs -3.5 (-110) -164 62.1% 60% Detroit Pistons +3.5 (-110) +138 42.0% 40%

Odds as of March 05, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET

This is the marquee matchup of the night — 1st in the East (Pistons, 45-15) at 2nd in the West (Spurs, 44-17) — and both teams are playing some of the best basketball in the league right now. San Antonio has gone 12-1 since February 1st. Detroit has won 11 of its last 14. The spread is tight because the talent gap is tight. So the edge has to come from the margins, and those margins favor San Antonio tonight.

The home court advantage here is real and backed by the numbers. San Antonio is 15-12 ATS at home this season (57.7%) and covering by an average margin of +21.9 points. Their last ten home ATS performance is 6-4. More importantly, San Antonio’s offensive rating edges Detroit 116.9 to 116.3 — it’s slight, but in a game this close, small edges compound. The Spurs also have a +14.3 average scoring margin over their last 10 games, compared to Detroit’s +10.3.

Detroit is a legitimate road team — they’re 21-8 on the road with a 7-3 ATS mark away from home over the last ten, so I’m not ignoring the Pistons here. But when two elite teams meet at a neutral skill level, I want the home team covering a small number, and San Antonio’s recent dominance at Frost Bank Center is the tiebreaker. Spurs -3.5 for two units.

Best Bet (3 units): Houston Rockets -9.5

Expert Pick (2 units): San Antonio Spurs -3.5

Houston is the slam dunk — a shorthanded Warriors team walking into one of the league’s best home environments while Kevin Durant gets his first shot at his former team. Golden State without Curry and Butler is a 29% win-rate squad, and the Rockets have been locked in since the break. In San Antonio, we’re riding the home edge and a superior ATS profile in the tightest game of the night. Pick your spots, trust the data, and let it ride. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

