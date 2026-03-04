LeBron James Just Three Buckets Shy Of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Record

LeBron James Nears Historic Field Goal Milestone

Record Watch

It wasn’t a masterpiece from the Lakers’ stars, but it was enough. LeBron James added 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes, though he committed five turnovers and shot 1-for-5 from three. He now sits at 15,835 regular-season field goals — just three shy of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (15,837) for the all-time record. Head coach JJ Redick made it clear there will be no stat-chasing. “I wouldn’t coach a basketball game that way to try to get a guy a record,” Redick said. “He’ll get his record, and we’re trying to win a basketball game.”