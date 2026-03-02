Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Monday, March 2

The board is small, but the prop menu is deep. That usually means the best edges come from role clarity and recent form, not guessing game scripts. Four games headline Monday night, and there are a few lines that look a half-step behind.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

The Pick: Bilal Coulibaly Over 15.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Where to Watch the Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets Tonight

Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: March 2, 2026

March 2, 2026 Time: 7:00 PM ET

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -120 54.5%

Odds as of March 02, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

Bilal Coulibaly comes in with as steady a recent profile as anyone on this slate. He has cleared 15.5 points + rebounds + assists in five of his last five games. The floor has been there in the single-stat markets too. Coulibaly is four for five to 9.5 points and three for five to 3.5 rebounds in that same stretch. Yes, Houston is a tough defensive matchup; they rank among the league’s best at limiting opposing guards. But this line is asking for a normal all-around night, not a ceiling game. When a player is this hot across every component of the line, you back the form and let the matchup worry about itself.

The Pick: Derrick White Over 4.5 Rebounds

Where to Watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Tonight

Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: March 2, 2026

March 2, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM ET

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline +120 45.5%

Odds as of March 02, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

Derrick White is priced as if it’s a coin flip. The recent results say otherwise. White has hit 4.5 rebounds in four of his last five games and has cleared this number 31 of 58 times (53%) on the season. That pairs well with his broader activity right now. He is also four for five to 6.5 assists and four for five to 2.5 made threes, which tends to track with heavy minutes and constant involvement. At plus money, the rebound over is the cleanest way to buy that workload.

The Pick: Nikola Jokic Over 1.5 Made Threes

Where to Watch the Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets Tonight

Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: March 2, 2026

March 2, 2026 Time: 9:00 PM ET

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -184 64.8%

Odds as of March 02, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

Nikola Jokic has been letting it fly enough for this number to make sense, even at a tax. He has cleared 1.5 made threes in four of his last five games, and on the season, he has hit 2+ threes in 25 of 45 games (56%) when he attempts them. The rest of his card supports the same story. Jokic is four for five to 29.5 points and three for five to 12.5 rebounds, so the overall usage is clearly intact. If he is already flirting with a big scoring night, two threes is a very reasonable path.

The Pick: Darius Garland Over 5.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers Tonight

Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: March 2, 2026

March 2, 2026 Time: 10:00 PM ET

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline +117 46.1%

Odds as of March 02, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

Darius Garland is the best mix of form and price in the late game. He has gone over 5.5 assists in five of his last five games and has cleared 6+ assists in 81% of his games this season. He is also 5-for-5 to 12.5 points, which matters because it keeps defenses honest and opens up passing lanes. The plus money exists for a reason; tonight is his Clippers debut coming off an extended injury absence, and the market is pricing in that uncertainty. That’s fair. But a player who distributes at this rate doesn’t suddenly forget how to run an offense. If he’s healthy enough to suit up, he’s healthy enough to find open teammates, and 5.5 is well within his normal range. Taking plus money on an 81% hit rate, even with a debut discount, is the play.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

Four games can still offer four clean angles. The goal is simple: ride the guys showing repeatable paths to the number, and take plus money when the hit rate is screaming otherwise.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Our player prop picks are produced by the SportsGrid NBA editorial team, which is a collaborative unit of basketball and betting experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to uncovering high-probability edges. By combining proprietary predictive modeling with real-time market data, the team distills complex situational trends—including rest advantages, injury impacts, and schedule spots—into actionable bets.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of March 2. This article has been published by Senior Editor Tyler Mason.