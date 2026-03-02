Lakers Crush: Luka/LeBron Combine for 52, Kleber Posterizes Monk

Smart ended with five steals. The number tells a story, but not the whole story. "It's like he's diving on the floor for loose balls," Redick said. "He's starting transition plays for us. He gets switched onto the five, completely stands him up, strips him." Luke Kennard finished with 16 points, seven of them from deep. Over two nights, he shot 7 of 12 from three-point range, pushing his season percentage to 48%. He's flirting with history, chasing a 50% shooting season that only eight players have ever achieved.