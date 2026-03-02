Lakers Crush: Luka/LeBron Combine for 52, Kleber Posterizes Monk

Lakers Target Third Place With Upcoming Home Stand

The Lakers have 22 games left. Seven of their next eight are at home. They're two games out of third place in the Western Conference, with a schedule full of teams they can catch. But momentum is fragile. Energy is fleeting. The wins over Golden State and Sacramento mean nothing if they lose to the next team, and the next, and the next. Hachimura put it more simply: "When we play good like really good, we looking like a championship team. But when we not, we look like we literally out of playoff team. We have to focus."

