Best NBA Bets Monday, March 2: Trends, Predictions & Picks for Tonight

Four games tonight, and the board has a very specific theme: two teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, and one of them is dealing with a headline-level absence. That’s where I’m hunting. I’m sitting on a 6-4 run over my last ten, and I’m not wasting bullets on coin-flip spots.

Best Bet: Denver Nuggets -11.5 (3 units)

Where to Watch the Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets Tonight

Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Date: March 02, 2026

March 02, 2026 Time: 09:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Jazz vs. Nuggets Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Denver Nuggets -11.5 (-115) -600 85.7% 84% Utah Jazz +11.5 (-105) +450 18.2% 16%

dds as of March 02, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

This is the cleanest mismatch on the slate. Denver is first in points (120.3) and first in offensive rating (121.5). Utah ranks 30th in points allowed (125.7) and 30th in defensive rating (122.2). That’s the whole movie.

Now layer in the spot. Denver is on the back end of a back-to-back, and Utah is coming in with one day of rest — but the Jazz injury report makes the fatigue edge irrelevant: Lauri Markkanen (hip) is out, Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) is out, Walker Kessler (shoulder) is out, and Jusuf Nurkic (nose) is out. That’s not a trim. That’s a teardown. Utah can’t stop anyone healthy. They definitely can’t stop Jokic shorthanded.

The situational trends reinforce it. Denver is 17-6 (74%) after a loss this season — this team doesn’t sulk, they respond. They came off last night without covering, and this season they’re 18-8 ATS in games following a non-cover. That’s a bounce-back profile you can bank on. And the matchup itself? Denver is 18-5 against bottom-10 opponents this season. Utah is in the bottom ten. The formula is right there.

Expert Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -1.5 (2 units)

Where to Watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers Tonight

Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Date: March 02, 2026

March 02, 2026 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS

NBA Betting Odds Today: Warriors vs. Clippers Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Los Angeles Clippers -1.5 (-105) -118 54.1% 52% Golden State Warriors +1.5 (-115) -102 50.5% 47%

Odds as of March 02, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

This is the spot where the headline matters. Stephen Curry (patellofemoral) is out, and Jimmy Butler III (ACL) is out for the season. That’s a massive chunk of Golden State’s shot-making and late-clock offense removed permanently, and the line is still sitting in the “basically a pick" range. Meanwhile, the Clippers are expected to get Darius Garland for his debut tonight — a shot-creation upgrade that makes this number look even softer.

The situational angle is just as loud. The Los Angeles Clippers are on a back-to-back with zero days of rest, while Golden State has one day of rest — but Golden State’s injury situation neutralizes that edge before the ball tips. A shorthanded Warriors team trying to execute without Curry is not the same as a rested one.

And I’m not ignoring the recent spread behavior or the head-to-head history. The Clippers are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine. Golden State is 3-7 against the spread in their last ten. More telling: Golden State has beaten the Clippers just twice in their last ten meetings. And this Warriors team has been soft against competitive opponents all year — 9-12 against middle-10 teams. That’s a team you can beat even when you’re a little tired. Clippers -1.5 for two units.

Best Bet (3 units): Denver Nuggets -11.5

Expert Pick (2 units): Los Angeles Clippers -1.5

Two picks, two clear cases. Denver is the best offense in basketball against a roster that's been gutted — the bounce-back trends and bottom-ten matchup seal it. In LA, a shorthanded Warriors team that can't stop the Clippers historically is getting a gift line with Curry out. Pick your spots, trust the data, and let it ride.

Our picks against the spread are produced by the SportsGrid NBA editorial team, which is a collaborative unit of basketball and betting experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to uncovering high-probability edges. By combining proprietary predictive modeling with real-time market data, the team distills complex situational trends—including rest advantages, injury impacts, and schedule spots—into actionable bets.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of March 2. This article has been published by Editor-in-Chief Daniel Mogollon.