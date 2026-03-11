Luka Dončić Fined $50K by NBA for Gesture Toward Officials

LOS ANGELES — Luka Dončić has been fined $50,000 for directing an “inappropriate and unprofessional gesture" toward a game official, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Dončić was seen making a “money” hand gesture towards officials in the Lakers’ 110-97 win over the Knicks on Sunday.

It was the top of the third quarter and Knicks rookie Frenchman Mohamed Diawara was driving down the lane in transition after Dončić lost possession of the ball.

Doncic was in a ready position just outside the restricted area for a charging foul to be called. The officials held their tongue as Diawara scooped it to Josh Hart for the easy lay-in.

As Dončić laid on the floor, anticipating a call that never came, he made the “money" gesture.

Did Luka Doncic just signal what I think he signaled with his hands? pic.twitter.com/FKGgJpj5kd — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 8, 2026

This isn’t the first time Dončić has been fined for making the same gesture.

He was fined $35,000 two years ago for it when he was with the Mavericks after a no-call foul on the final possession in their loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The fine was issued by James Jones, the league’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations.

The Lakers sit fifth in the Western Conference at 39-25, with their eyes set on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.