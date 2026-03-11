Best NBA Bets Wednesday, March 11: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Welcome to Wednesday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. While the basketball world is still buzzing from Bam Adebayo‘s historic 83-point explosion last night, for us bettors, the focus immediately shifts to tonight’s six-game slate.

To that end, let’s dive right into the top plays!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. Player Prop: CHA C Moussa Diabate to Record a Double-Double (+220) @ Sacramento Kings

Charlotte’s Moussa Diabate draws a terrific matchup against a Kings team that has been eaten alive by opposing centers all season, currently allowing the second-most points and the fourth-most rebounds per game to the position. Diabate has flashed his ability to cash this ticket, recording two double-doubles in his last seven games. While he isn’t a high-volume focal point of the Hornets‘ offense, Diabate’s elite motor and relentless work on the glass naturally translate to easy put-backs and second-chance points.

At +220, the implied odds don’t align with how vulnerable Sacramento is on the inside. Diabate’s rebounding floor, combined with the Kings’ interior defensive woes, makes this a high-value swing.

2. New Orleans Pelicans Moneyline (+108) vs. Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are coming off a 14-point loss to the Houston Rockets last night and now face a quick turnaround against a Pelicans squad that has looked more cohesive since the return of point guard Dejounte Murray. Toronto’s fatigue is a genuine concern tonight, as the Raps have posted a sluggish 4-7 SU record in the second half of back-to-backs this season.

With New Orleans listed as a slim 1.5-point home underdog, there is excellent value in simply taking them outright.