LeBron James off the bench??!! It should happen if the Lakers want to compete for a championship

Fueling the Second Unit

Championship Blueprint

For the Lakers, why not try bringing James off the bench? He is a guy that can be the tone setter and go-to scorer for a Lakers bench that lacks consistent firepower.

This move would allow the Lakers to have one of the better benches in the league with such a dramatic move.

Numbers have proven that the Lakers have their struggles against the top teams in the NBA with Doncic, James and Reaves on the court together. With James off the bench with his minutes staggered between the two guards maybe this new twist would give them an advantage over other team’s in the West.

With some big games ahead as the team continues to play for seedling. Let’s see if the Lakers are willing to make the surprising move to truly compete for a championship.