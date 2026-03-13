LeBron James off the bench??!! It should happen if the Lakers want to compete for a championship

Game Analysis
LOS ANGELES - - — The Los Angeles Lakers picked up their second straight impressive win knocking off the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-106 without LeBron James on in the lineup on Tuesday night.
Luka Doncic scored 31 points while adding 11 rebounds and 11 assists. It was his seventh triple-double of the season.
Austin Reaves, who is playing at near All Star-level once again added 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the win. 29 of his 31 points came when he caught fire in the second half to help the Lakers finish strong.
The Lakers are 18-3 when Reaves scores at least 20 points.
Los Angeles started the game struggling by only scoring 16 points in the first quarter, but found a way to take control of the game with a potent offense and a defensive effort that kept the Timberwolves under control for the rest of the night.
The back-to-back wins were very impressive with Los Angeles knocking off two of the top teams in the NBA without James in the lineup.