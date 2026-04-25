Lakers rally late to beat Rockets in OT, take 3-0 series lead

HOUSTON — The Los Angeles Lakers were on the verge of letting Game 3 slip away late Friday night.

Instead, they delivered their biggest comeback of the postseason.

Trailing by six with under 30 seconds remaining in regulation, the Lakers closed the fourth quarter on a late surge before pulling away in overtime for a 112-108 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

With the win, L.A. takes a 3-0 series lead and moves one victory away from advancing and a sweep.

The Lakers had control for much of the night, leading by 11 at halftime after a strong offensive first half, but Houston responded after the break and eventually grabbed the momentum late in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets looked poised to secure the win after building a 101-95 lead in the final seconds, but the Lakers responded under pressure behind their season vets.

Marcus Smart knocked down three free throws after drawing a foul on a 3-point attempt, cutting the deficit to three. On Houston’s next possession, the Rockets turned the ball over, giving LeBron James a chance to tie it.

James delivered.

With 13 seconds left, LeBron knocked down a clutch 3-pointer to even the score at 101-101 and send the game to overtime, swinging the momentum completely in L.A.’s favor.

That momentum carried into the extra period.

The Lakers opened overtime with more energy defensively and executed on the offensive end, outscoring Houston 11-7 in overtime to complete the comeback.

James led the way with 29 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, making several key plays late to help L.A. steal the win on the road.

Marcus Smart added 21 points, including the clutch free throws late in regulation, while Rui Hachimura finished with 22 points after helping the Lakers build an early lead.

Smart also had 10 assists, four rebounds and five steals—which is the second straight game he’s had five total steals.

L.A. came out aggressively offensively, scoring 39 points in the first quarter and creating good looks early. Hachimura set the tone with 16 first-quarter points, helping the Lakers establish rhythm offensively.

But Houston gradually worked its way back behind Alperen Sengun, who finished with 33 points, and the Rockets appeared to seize control in the fourth.

Instead, the Lakers stayed composed.

After struggling to close the game in regulation, L.A. responded in overtime with timely stops and efficient execution, taking advantage of Houston’s mistakes in the final minutes.

The victory gives L.A. full control of the series heading into Game 4 on Sunday, where the Lakers will have the opportunity to complete the sweep on the road.