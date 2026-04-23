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NBA · 2 minutes ago

2026 NBA Playoffs: Best Player Prop Bets Today (April 23)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

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Round 1 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs continues tonight with a trio of Game 3 matchups.

Here’s a look at the slate:

With plenty of star power and depth at our disposal, let’s dive into the top player prop bets!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Player Prop #1: TOR Collin Murray-Boyles OVER 10.5 Points (+100) vs. Cavaliers

I am honestly surprised to see this prop sitting at plus money. Murray-Boyles has been one of the most consistent Raptors in this series, dropping 14 points in Game 1 and 17 points in Game 2. The rookie actually started the second half of the last game in place of an ineffective Jakob Poeltl, who played just nine minutes. It wouldn’t shock me at all if CMB moves into the starting lineup tonight, given how well he has played. Even if he continues to come off the bench, Toronto would be wise to rely more on the 20-year-old in what is undoubtedly a must-win Game 3. CMB played 26 minutes on Monday, and if that workload holds or climbs, he should have a strong chance to top this 10.5-point line once again.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

Player Prop #2: NYK Josh Hart to Record 10+ Rebounds (+136) @ Hawks

This is another prop where the plus money tag has me scratching my head, but I’m definitely not complaining. Hart‘s been a beast on the glass for New York, grabbing 14 and 13 rebounds in the first two games of the series. The veteran is playing with relentless energy, and the Hawks do not have the personnel to box him out effectively. Atlanta ranked in the bottom half of the league in rebounding during the regular season, and Hart is clearly taking full advantage of that weakness. Considering his heavy workload (36.0 MPG) and how easily he is clearing this number, oddsmakers are going to adjust this price very soon. Grab the value while it is still on the board.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 23 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYK

NYK

-1.5

-108

O 213.5

ATL

ATL

+1.5

+104

U 213.5

Apr 23 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CLE

CLE

-3.5

-144

O 222.5

TOR

TOR

+3.5

+138

U 222.5

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