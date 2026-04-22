Wednesday NBA Playoffs Game 2 Picks: Pistons Redemption & Thunder’s Path to a Blowout

It may be a quiet night on the NBA playoffs front, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a pair of Game 2 picks worth considering in Round 1. I’m looking squarely at a Detroit Pistons bounce-back against the pesky Orlando Magic in the early-window Eastern Conference bracket. From there, the storm of strength continues for the reigning, defending league champions. The Oklahoma City Thunder brings nothing but cloudy days to the Phoenix Suns tonight at Paycom.

Let’s dive in.

Where to Watch Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons

Location: Little Caesars Arena

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons Betting Odds

Spread: DET -8.5 (-114) | ORL +8.5 (-106)

Total: Over 218.5 (-106) | Under 218.5 (-114)

Moneyline: DET -390 | ORL +310

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons Kalshi Odds

Chance: DET 77% | ORL 23%

Spread: DET -7.5 Yes (56¢) | No (45¢)

Total: Over 219.5 Yes (48¢) | No (54¢)

ORL vs DET Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Jalen Duren Double-Double (-170)

We aren’t letting one quiet night scare us off a double-double machine. After a uncharacteristically hushed Game 1 where Jalen Duren posted just eight points and seven rebounds, the market has given us a chance to buy back in on his standard production. Detroit’s offensive flow relies on Duren’s 65% field goal efficiency (fourth in the NBA) and his ability to clean up the glass. J.B. Bickerstaff knows that to even this series, he needs his former 13th overall pick out of Memphis to play like the guy who averaged 19.5 PPG and 10.5 RPG during the regular season.

Duren dominated the Magic in the regular season, securing three double-doubles in four meetings while averaging 17.8 PPG and 11.0 RPG. With Cade Cunningham facilitating at an elite level (9.9 APG in the regular season), the opportunities for Duren to feast in the paint will be there from the jump. As a true team and grit guy, Cunningham is smart enough to know he must get his big man going, whether in transition or with easy looks, to get his confidence back up.

If you’re feeling more aggressive, the Over 28.5 Pts+Rebs (-120) is a fantastic alternative, and saves you some juice.

On the team side, I’m comfortable that Duren’s bounce-back leads to a path to lay the points with the Pistons at -8.5 (-114). They were the superior team all year, finishing with a 60-22 record, and Game 1 felt more like a wake-up call than a trend. For a more conservative approach to play the board, skip the full spread and steep -390 moneyline. Instead, consider an SGP pairing Duren’s double-double with a teased-down Detroit spread of -4.5 (-194). It gives you a much more manageable cushion while keeping the juice at a readable level.

Where to Watch Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder

Location: Paycom Center

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Odds

Spread: OKC -17.5 (-110) | PHX +17.5 (-110)

Total: Over 215.5 (-110) | Under 215.5 (-110)

Moneyline: OKC -2200 | PHX +1100

Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder Kalshi Odds

Chance: OKC 91% | PHX 9%

Spread: OKC -18.5 Yes (44¢) | No (57¢)

Total: Over 215.5 Yes (51¢) | No (50¢)

PHX vs OKC Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Oklahoma City Thunder -18.5 Points

The Phoenix Suns are a fantastic story. Clawing through the play-in to snag the No. 8 seed is no small feat. However, there’s a massive difference between being a feel-good story and being a contender, and right now, Phoenix doesn’t belong on the same hardwood as the Oklahoma City Thunder. Game 1’s 119-84 demolition wasn’t a fluke; it was a warning to the rest of the NBA. The Suns simply lack the roster depth to survive 48 minutes against the most balanced team in basketball.

The defensive disparity here is staggering. While the Suns have improved to a ninth-ranked 112.9 DRTG, they are facing an OKC defense that ranks first in the league (106.5 DRTG). When the Thunder lock down, Phoenix has no secondary options outside of the team’s regular-season leading scorer, Devin Booker (26.1 PPG). Even Booker was held to just 8-17 shooting for 23 points in Game 1. The Suns’ offense is average at best, ranking 17th with a 114.2 ORTG, which is a recipe for disaster against OKC’s transition game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, your 2026 Clutch Player of the Year and soon-to-be back-to-back league MVP, is the ultimate floor general for this spread. He controls the tempo, draws fouls at an elite rate, and punishes single coverage. Furthermore, Phoenix has zero answers for the dueling demolition crew of fellow seven-footers, Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren.

An 18.5-point spread looks intimidating on paper, but considering OKC has already blown out Phoenix by 25+ points three times this season, I’m laying the points with total confidence.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks, NBA props, and NBA SGPs.

NBA Playoffs Best Bets

Jalen Duren to Record a Double-Double (-170 – FanDuel)

Oklahoma City Thunder -17.5 (FanDuel) -18.5 (Kalshi)

Odds Subject to Change. Get the Most Up-to-Date Odds Here.