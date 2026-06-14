Magic, Jordan and Wembanyama: The Coaching Question Now Looms

Turning Point Moments
- Late-game execution faltered in several critical possessions.
- Knicks adjustments proved effective as the series progressed.
- San Antonio failed to capitalize on multiple closeout opportunities.
- Defensive consistency disappeared at key moments.
- Questions emerged about leadership decisions during crunch time.
Mitch Johnson and the Collapse Against New York
The basketball world is still trying to make sense of how San Antonio let a golden opportunity slip away. Under head coach Mitch Johnson, the Spurs entered their postseason showdown against the New York Knicks with momentum, talent, and expectations. Instead, the series became a cautionary tale about missed opportunities.
San Antonio repeatedly found itself in position to close out games, only to watch New York seize control late. Defensive lapses, untimely turnovers, and questionable late-game execution became recurring themes. Fair or unfair, history often remembers coaches by postseason outcomes, and Johnson now finds himself under that spotlight.
The Spurs remain one of the league's most respected organizations, but championship contenders are judged differently. The deeper the expectations, the louder the criticism when things unravel.