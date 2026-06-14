Magic, Jordan and Wembanyama: The Coaching Question Now Looms

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Lessons From Tampa Bay

Dungy rebuilt the franchise culture.

An elite defense was already in place.

Ownership sought the final breakthrough.

Gruden won a Super Bowl in Year One.

Championship windows often drive difficult decisions.

Tony Dungy Builds It, Jon Gruden Finishes It

One of the most famous coaching transitions in NFL history occurred with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tony Dungy inherited a struggling franchise and completely changed its culture. He built a dominant defense, restored credibility, and transformed Tampa Bay into a perennial playoff contender.

Despite that progress, ownership wanted more. Dungy was dismissed following the 2001 season and replaced by Jon Gruden.

The result was immediate. Tampa Bay captured Super Bowl XXXVII in Gruden's first season, defeating Oakland in dominant fashion.

Many observers still credit Dungy for constructing much of the championship foundation, while Gruden received the opportunity to finish the job.